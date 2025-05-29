Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Seem Interested In Playing Flag Football In Olympics

The NFL ruled that its players are allowed to compete in flag football when the sport officially becomes part of the Olympics for the 2028 Summer Games. For those hoping that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl Champion, would lace them up for the United States, they might be disappointed.

When asked on Thursday if he had an interest in playing in the '28 Olympics for the United States, Mahomes said: "I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys."

Mahomes turns 30 in September, meaning he would be on the cusp of his 33rd birthday prior to the start of the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. To be honest, Mahomes might not be the best-suited American quarterback for the flag football squad in three years.

While he's undoubtedly the best quarterback in the NFL, flag football is a slightly different game. He certainly has the arm talent, but a more athletic quarterback would work better in that format. It seems that someone like, say, Lamar Jackson might be better suited for that role.

Or, it could be someone who isn't even in the NFL. After all, Darrell Doucette III has led the United States to four straight flag football world championships.

"This is a sport that we’ve played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it, and we don’t need other guys," the 5-foot-7, 140-pound Doucette said. "But we all have one goal in mind, and that’s to represent our country. We’re definitely open to all competition. If those guys come in and ball out, and they’re better than us, hats off to them. Go win that gold medal for our country."

Doucette didn't seem excited that NFL players might take spots away from guys who have been playing flag football for a long time, but let's be real here: NFL receivers are going to be better at flag football than anyone playing flag football exclusively. The same almost certainly holds true for every position, but who knows?

If I were captaining the Team USA flag football team for the 2028 Summer Olympics, my first call for starting quarterback would go to Lamar Jackson.