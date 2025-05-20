Dream Team Time As NFL Approves Players Can Compete In 2028 Olympics

Once upon a time, America put together a basketball team comprised of its greatest stars, and suddenly it didn't matter who the Russians and Brazilians or Spaniards brought to the Olympics because they were all going to get stomped by the big foot of Team USA.

History is about to repeat.

NFL Approves Measure Unanimously

The NFL on Tuesday decided that when the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles allows flag football to be played, that's a great venue for allowing NFL players to compete in the event.

So, yeah, the greatest football players on Earth will be playing flag football for Team USA.

Another Dream Team.

NFL owners approved a resolution to allow the pro players to participate in the Olympics by a unanimous vote – 32-0.

Goodell ‘Thrilled’ NFL Players Are In

"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage.

"We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."

The league's approved resolution allows for cooperation with the NFL Players Association, the International Federation of America Football (IFAF) and other relevant Olympic authorities to implement rules governing the participation of NFL players in flag football.

So, um, who's playing for team USA?

Let's start with who definitely won't: Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. He told reporters on Tuesday that he would not be participating.

"So I heard the Olympics is during [training] camp, so, no," Brown said. "That would be tough. That would be tough … Me personally, no, because of camp, and you guys [reporters] would be complaining about A.J. Brown is not in camp. And so would fans.

"So I'm going to focus, and I'm going to keep the main thing the main thing."

Dream QBs: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes

Well, that means the Olympic team would have to search for other talent to fill its 10-man team that includes a starting six-man lineup. Players must try out for the team.

Patrick Mahomes has not fully committed to wanting to be on Team USA, but there have been whispers about him seriously considering the possibility. Mahomes will be 31 years old in the summer of 2028.

The American team should also consider Lamar Jackson, or Justin Fields or Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray.

Adding Murray might be wise if for no other reason than to keep him off the South Korea team to which his heritage is connected.

Personally, I believe Jackson would be the best flag football player on the planet.

Youngsters Might Fill Out WR Corps

Receivers?

Justin Jefferson for sure. He was at the press conference announcing the NFL's dive into flag football in the Olympics.

"Now that we're expanding the game and we're going more globally, it's pretty cool," Jefferson said.

Tyreek Hill has said he'd be interested. Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson would be killers.

Maybe Jeremiah Smith who is currently at Ohio State or Ryan Williams who is currently at Alabama would be excellent selections.

There should be 10 good flag football players America can bring together to dismantle the other teams on Earth.

That's what dream teams do.