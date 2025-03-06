Pat McAfee Reveals Death Threats To Him and His Daughter After Canada Comments

Pat McAfee has revealed that he and his family have received death threats from people that are still somehow offended by his recent comments in which he chastised Canadians for booing the American national anthem.

McAfee would later double down on his comments during his ESPN program on Monday. However, he did extend an olive branch to Canadian fans and said that they can be passionate about their country, and so could he, as he hoped everyone would be able to move on from it, or so he thought.

UNHINGED FAN IS TARGETING MCAFEE

On Thursday, McAfee posted a DEEPLY disturbing and troubling post from an Instagram account that repeatedly kept harassing him via his DMs, as well as threatening Pat and his daughter.

"If you want to shit on free speech than you better be ready to die you pathetic…" one of the screenshots reads from the Instagram account, "spritegiest."

"You're f'n pathetic… any time, anywhere, p**sy. Name it, I'll be there," the clearly troubled social media user continued to message him before then commenting on a photo of Pat and his young daughter and writing, "I hope that little brat f'n dies."

For his part, McAfee tried playing it down. When he posted the Instagram screenshot of the person ranting at him, Pat wrote "Good morning beautiful people. Standard Wednesday over here. just some random wishing death upon me and my daughter. "Hope you all have a great day!," the WWE commentator continued.

NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT IT

This past weekend, McAfee called out Canadians after they booed the American national anthem during WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

"In my entire life, my first reaction when someone boos the National Anthem is f*** you," McAfee further elaborated on Monday. "I've met a lot of military members. I've been to a lot of bases. I know Gold Star families, I know people that have been affected for fighting for our country that really see the National Anthem as being like, ‘Hey, this is our sh*t.’ So anytime I've ever heard someone boo our national anthem, my natural reaction is 'Let's fight."

Apparently, this person on social media took Pat's comments LITERALLY and is now threatening him and his family.

As I wrote earlier this week, the reaction from some has been absolutely crazy and uncalled for towards Pat. You had people calling him everything from a Nazi, to chastising him and assuming that he "must be" MAGA, even though he has never publicly said one way or the other.

Hopefully the authorities find the threatening Instagram user.

As for everyone else, you all need to RELAX. To be seriously mad at someone who is ON A WRESTLING PROGRAM.

