Pat McAfee Addresses Viral Nick Saban Interaction On GameDay: VIDEO

Pat McAfee isn't letting the haters and critics keep him down.

McAfee and the rest of the College GameDay crew are rolling following week one being in the books, and through two weeks of the ESPN event, it's been a content machine.

One of the big reasons why is because ESPN brought former Alabama coach Nick Saban into the fold. The man won seven national titles coaching football, and he's every bit as talented on TV.

He's also the perfect counterbalance to McAfee's high energy and showmanship. However, an interaction during a commercial break blew up over the weekend, and had some people thinking Saban wasn't impressed with his new teammate.

For those of you who haven't seen the video, it's in the tweet below.

Pat McAfee addresses viral video.

You haven't been able to get on X since Saturday without seeing that video, and for good reason. It's wildly entertaining.

McAfee seems to agree, judging from a Sunday night tweet addressing the situation. He fired off a viral tweet making it clear he couldn't care less.

This is the perfect response from McAfee. Anyone who has watched McAfee and Saban together on GameDay can quickly tell they're a great duo.

McAfee is more lighthearted and fun and Saban is analytical and serious. Throw in the rest of the cast, and it works very well.

Hell, even Saban can just be one of the boys and curse on live TV.

Nick Saban isn't quitting GameDay because of Pat McAfee, and to suggest anything similar is just crazy. It was a moment during a commercial break where McAfee was vibing and Saban was just relaxing. Was it a funny contrast? Without a doubt, but that's the exact energy that makes the duo so fun on TV together. Agree? Disagree? I want to hear your take at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.