College Gameday Caught Moment Nick Saban Gave Dancing Pat McAfee Hilarious Side-Eye

The sort-of-new-look College Gameday was in College Station for Saturday's meeting between Notre Dame and Texas A&M and cameras caught a very funny moment between Gameday regular Pat McAfee and relative newbie, legendary coach Nick Saban.

It looked like the show was in a commercial break and while they were waiting around, it looked like McAfee was just sitting there vibing and grooving to the music, while Saban appeared to sit there and give the former Colts punter-turned-broadcaster some hilarious side-eye.

Some people took it as a sign that Saban was already growing tired of working alongside McAfee.

This, of course, isn't their first time doing that, so I think it's a little out of context. What it looks like we're really seeing is one dude who is on TV virtually around the clock at this point in McAfee (legitimately can't figure out how he does his show on Mondays and jets off to do Monday Night Raw without one of those little Harry Potter hourglasses that stops time) next to a relative broadcasting rookie in Saban.

Honestly — in a nutshell — a clip like this is why ESPN made a good call (those are few and far between for them these days, so we've got to give credit where it's due) by keeping Pat McAfee and adding Nick Saban to College Gameday.

Every two-man team in the history of comedy had a straight man. Abbott and Costello. Laurel and Hardy. Lewis and Martin.

In the comedy team of McAfee and Saban, you've got McAfee who isn't afraid to goof around, and straight man Nick Saban.

It's basically just math, and we're going to see a lot of hilarious moments from these two all season long.

I mean, we got Nick Saban saying "s--t" on TV this week so I think we're all winners already.