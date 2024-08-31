Nick Saban Fits Right In, Cracks Up ESPN Panel With Live S-Bomb On 'College GameDay'

Nick Saban has already made himself right at home on College GameDay. So much so that he's casually dropping expletives!

The newly retired Alabama football coach is getting rave early reviews as he begins his media career at ESPN. And on Saturday's broadcast from College Station, Texas, Saban sent the whole panel into uproarious laughter with some colorful language.

The GameDay crew was discussing Ohio State's ability to use NIL to its advantage over the off-season. Ryan Day's Buckeyes had a significant amount of NIL money at their disposal and were also able to utilize the transfer portal to build a strong squad for 2024.

That's when Saban smartly pointed out, "You guys keep talking about a $20-million roster. If you don't pay the right guys, you’ll be shit out of luck."

After resounding laughter from his co-hosts, Kirk Herbstreit shook Saban's hand and said, "Congratulations. You just broke the Internet."

And the Internet did, in fact, love Saban's S-bomb.

After the laughter died down, Saban explained that Ohio State's money made the most impact by encouraging many of last year's contributors to stick around.

"Really, it’s the guys they kept as, Rece said, that’s most important," Saban added, "because they already have the culture."

Herbstreit, on the other hand, believes the media is over-inflating Ohio State’s roster and the money spent, saying that while it’s a good roster, it doesn’t match up with some of the Buckeyes’ dominant teams of the past.

Saban's viral GameDay moment comes just days after his mother, Mary Saban Pasko, passed away at 92 years old. Saban was close with his mom throughout his life, and she attended most of Alabama's games during his 17 years as head coach of the Crimson Tide.

While no one would have blamed him for sitting out this week, it's great to see Coach Saban smiling and in good spirits.