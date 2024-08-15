Will Howard Wins Ohio State QB Battle But Buckeyes Might Ultimately Lose In Long Run | Barrett Sallee

Ohio State named former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard as the starter for the Buckeyes heading into the 2024 season.

It’s no surprise, really. Howard threw for 5,786 yards, rushed for 921 yards and accounted for 68 touchdowns (48 passing, 19 rushing, 1 receiving) in four seasons with the Wildcats. That experience isn’t even comparable to that of career backup Devin Brown, and freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland.

"We feel that Will has significantly separated himself these last seven or 10 days," Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said, according to 247Sports. "He has really taken a command of the offense and you feel his experience. He is a threat both with his legs and his arm."

Experience isn’t everything, though. Simply put, Howard is good enough to get to the College Football Playoff, but not actually win it.

Will Howard Makes Too Many Mistakes

Why? He makes too many mistakes. He has 25 career interceptions last season … including 10 last season — tied for third-most in the Big 12 — in an offense that had a successful rushing attack that should have taken pressure off of the signal-caller. That didn’t happen.

Ohio State has weapons all over the place. Its running back room, which consists of veteran TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, is one of the most talented rooms in the country. Plus, with star receiver Emeka Egbuka leading a star-studded wide receiving corps and there is enough talent and experience on the offensive line to scare the entire college football world.

All the Buckeyes need is a quarterback who won’t make mistakes, and Howard isn’t that guy.

Are any of the others? Maybe. I know that "maybe" isn’t exactly reassuring considering that it’s essentially "national title or bust" in Columbus this year.

This schedule, however, sets up perfectly for Day to let the battle bleed into the season a little bit to see if any of the other signal-callers fit better and can play within the offense in a more responsible way. The Buckeyes open with home games vs. Southern Miss, Western Michigan and Marshall before going on the road to play Michigan State. Those three cupcakes (and maybe four depending on your view of the Spartans) will proved a fantastic spread for the Buckeyes to feast upon heading into the meat of the slate.

This Is A Critical Season For Ohio State

A quarterback’s primary job is that of a "game-manager." Howard has been a decent game-manager throughout his career, but even struggled in that department at times. However, in order to actually win a national title, quarterbacks must be difference-makers. Howard isn’t a difference-maker by any stretch of the imagination. The others might be, though. Day has the chance to find out early in the season, but chose to go the conservative route instead.

It’s a very conservative strategy in a critical year for Day. A bold strategy might have been the smarter route considering the Buckeye faithful are counting on Ohio State to reach the top of the college football world sooner rather than later.