Pat McAfee Makes Big WWE Wrestling Announcement During Fiery Speech

In a fiery, profanity-laced promo in front of a packed WWE RAW crowd on Monday night, Pat McAfee announced that he would be wrestling Gunther, who choked the ESPN personality unconscious during last week's wrestling show.

"This past week has made me look in the mirror and realize some things: That I'm still that dog that was born in the east hills of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that was trying to go paycheck to paycheck. I am a man that wasn't handed a lot in his life," McAfee began.

"When I die, and I'm six feet in the dirt, I hope they say, ‘ That guy was an incredibly hard worker that worked his ass off. Not only for himself, but for his friends, his family and his community… When I’m dead I'm gone, they will say that I was a loyal Mother F***er!" McAfee continued as the crowd went completely wild.

MCAFEE RESPONDS AFTER BEING CHOKED OUT

And finally, McAfee announced what so many wrestling fans were hoping for after last week's wild incident: "Me and Gunther, one-on-one, St. Louis Backlash. Deal."

Last week, the former WWE Heavyweight Champion Gunther became irate and snapped at McAfee, just a day after losing the title to Jey Uso.

When McAfee went to try and stop Gunther from attacking his broadcast partner Michael Cole, the massive wrestler turned his attention to the ESPN host and began pummeling him before literally choking him unconscious and as purple as an Oompa Loompa.

Due to Gunther's attack on McAfee, he has been "suspended indefinitely."

Apparently "indefinitely" in the wrestling world means just until the next pay-per-view, as the two will now officially square off Saturday, May 10th at WWE Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri, as McAfee will head back to the wrestling ring for the first time since December, 2021 against Adam Cole.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PAT MCAFEE HEADING TO THE WRESTLING RING? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow