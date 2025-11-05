Pat McAfee Says Quiet Part Out Loud Over Nasty TV Dispute: WATCH

Pat McAfee has no interest in seeing massive corporations demand regular people fight their battles.

ESPN/Disney and YouTube TV/Google are currently battling out a nasty dispute. As of this moment, ABC and ESPN are no longer available on YouTube TV.

The situation has enraged sports fans, especially college football fans. ESPN owns the rights to SEC football, and there was a revolt over the weekend when many fans couldn't access games.

It's unclear when a resolution will happen, but for now, the war rages on.

Pat McAfee calls out insanity of Disney/YouTube dispute.

One of the strategies ESPN has rolled out is for major talent to demand random people join the fight on behalf of Disney. Yes, a multi-billion dollar company is asking Billy in Nebraska to help fight Google.

Complete absurdity.

"If you’re on TV, stop telling people to go to a website to save a multi-billion-dollar deal, okay? Nobody cares what you have to say. There will be nothing that we have to say or any website that will be visited that will get this thing [resolved]. There are, I don’t want to say the exact names, but these people, let’s put our swords down. Let’s put our swords down for the good of sports. Need each other. Need each other…Stop asking me to go to a website. I don't want to do that…All you're doing is pissing everyone off even more. So, it's like, let's just not do that," McAfee said when addressing the situation on his show Tuesday.

McAfee also noted that people "need to be able to access this sh*t easily" and that sports are something that bring people together.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not sure how the common man could disagree with the points McAfee made in the video above. He nailed how many people feel.

Why are multi-millionaire hosts on behalf of a multi-billion dollar corporation demanding people working 9-5 jobs contact YouTube TV? It's beyond cringe.

The website they're all pushing, www.keepmynetworks.com, literally states, "Speak up now. Your voice can make a difference."

No, it won't make a difference.

George in Tuscaloosa, Alabama isn't going to be the straw that broke the camel's back in negotiations. All he's going to be is angry and frustrated that he can't watch his beloved Crimson Tide.

Lastly, people are sick and tired of needing a dozen different streaming subscriptions to watch what they want. Remember 15 years ago when life was simple and easy with about two or three streaming options? Those were the days. Now, people are paying just as much in streaming fees as they would for cable.

Kind of defeats the entire purpose, right?

Props to McAfee for continuing to be the man and speak up for common sense. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.