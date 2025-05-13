Pat McAfee, Bloodied Eyes And All, Returns To WWE Raw

Pat McAfee returned to his WWE Monday Night RAW commentating role just two days after receiving an absolute pummeling at the hands of former WWE RAW Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Although Pat showed up a bit late for the 8pm ET start, nonetheless, the Pat McAfee Show host still made it in time to call some of the biggest action of the night, which revolved around Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Becky Lynch and more.

McAfee, however, did show signs of the beatdown he took from Gunther at Saturday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

MCAFEE LOOKED ROUGH

Upon sitting down at the announcer's table, McAfee pulled up his glasses to show his bloodied left eye that he suffered when Gunther choked him unconscious for the second time in three weeks.

Sure, wrestling can be "fake" until it isn't - as one clearly saw both from Pat's eyes and also a photo he posted Saturday night of his bruised and battered body that he suffered after an unbelievable amount of hard hand chops by Gunther.

"I just got done with WWE Medical, they asked me a lot of questions about how I felt. I said ‘I got my ass beat this weekend in a fight with The Ring General [Gunther],’" McAfee explained for why he was a good 25 minutes late to his broadcast duties.

Others, however, felt that McAfee shouldn't have returned to the broadcast so quickly and should have sold it longer because it was such a savage destruction by Gunther.

"Commentator Pat McAfee got his ass beat by Gunther two days ago and isn't taking one week off from the booth to sell it. The game is gone," one wrestling fan tweeted. Another said: "Imagine if they rolled him out in a wheelchair, almost a full-body cast… while Michael Cole called the whole show."

Actually, that second part is pretty funny and would totally be what the WWE encompasses.

For now, however, it appears McAfee is doing just fine, albeit a bruised body and a banged-up eye socket. With Gunther already moving on past McAfee and essentially ending that storyline by calling out Jey Uso for a title rematch on Monday night, it appears Pat may be in the clear for a bit.

That is, until he isn't, because after all, this is the WWE and anything can happen at any given time.

Logan Paul, anyone?