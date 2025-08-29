Passengers Told To Pee In Bottles After Australian Flight's Toilets Stopped Working

We might have just discovered the next Netflix documentary subject

A few weeks back, we were all hooked on that "Poo Cruise" documentary on Netflix. The one about the Carnival Cruise ship (I hope you were sitting down to hear that), where the toilets started overflowing and people had to rip deuces in bags.

Well, I think I may have just found its airborne counterpart in the form of a Virgin Australia flight from Bali, Indonesia, to Brisbane, Australia.

According to Australia's 7News, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 took off from Bali, and before the wheels even left terra firma, there were signs of trouble: the rear lavatory was out of commission.

Due to limited resources, the flight went ahead as scheduled since there were still two fully functioning commodes at the front of the plane — what could possibly go wrong?!

Well, as you may have expected, those two sky crappers crapped out, too, and that left everyone on board the six-hour flight without a proper place to pee for the rest of the six-hour journey.

"Midway through the flight, every toilet failed," one passenger told The Australian. "For the remaining three hours, the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or ‘on top of whatever was already in the toilet.'"

Oh, man, it's like a road trip! When there's no rest stop or Cracker Barrel in sight, you reach for that Gatorade bottle that's been rolling around in the back of your car for months.

That's a nightmare when you're in a car by yourself. Now imagine it with 150 other people on a flight that you paid to be on!

C'mon, Netflix! There better be a doc about this in production!

"A Virgin Australia flight from Denpasar to Brisbane on Thursday evening experienced an issue during the flight which affected the serviceability of the lavatories," the airline said in a statement. "We sincerely apologise to our guests and thank our crew for managing a challenging situation on board."

No word on whether the passengers received any compensation or how many had to go the "bottle service" route.