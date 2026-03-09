Party Like It's '07! What Was Life Like The Last Time The Buffalo Sabres Were THIS Good?

They weren't even selling iPhones the last time the Sabres won their division.

In case you haven't been following the NHL lately, the Buffalo Sabres are good.

I mean, they're really good.

So good, in fact, that thanks to their thrilling 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning recently, the Sabres lead the Atlantic by two points and are in prime position to win their division for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

19 years is a long time to go between division titles, and to illustrate just how long it's been, let's see what things were like in the ancient times of 2007.

Pop culture, politics, and even the league looked a lot different nearly two decades ago, so let's do our best Little River Band impression and reminisce.

The NHL

Legends like Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin were fresh-faced youngsters ready to take the league by storm.

Sid The Kid was fresh off a 100-point season as a rookie and would end up leading the league with 120 points in 2007, while Ovi notched his own 100-point season and took home a Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie the year before.

The salary cap was a paltry $45 million and the Atlanta Thrashers were still alive and kicking in the 404.

Bring 'em back, Bettman!

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Music and Movies

Songs like "Umbrella" by Rhianna and Jay-Z as well as "Hey There Delilah" by The Plain White T's had everyone's radio dial in a stranglehold, while Beyoncé had the Billboard number one song of the year with "Irreplaceable" ("to the left, to the left" went the Overton window).

Meanwhile, on the silver screen, films like Spider-Man 3 and The Departed were box office and critical successes, respectively, but everyone probably remembers 2007 for a certain blockbuster based on a cartoon about robots from another planet starring Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf.

Technology

The last time Buffalo won their division, there's a good chance a lot of Sabres fans had to brag about it in person, since Twitter was only a year old at the time, and many non-college students still had not found their way to Facebook.

The first iPhone hadn't even been sold yet, with a June 2007 release date meaning NHL fans had to wait until after the Stanley Cup was awarded to get their hands on one.

If you were a gamer, there's a good chance you were eagerly anticipating the release of Halo 3, the latest in the series of revolutionary first-person shooters.

Politics, Etc.

Recession? What recession?

It's 2007 and everyone is doing just fine, so long as you ignore all those people defaulting on their mortgage payments.

I'm sure nothing will come of that.

Also, some Senator from Illinois named Barack Huessein Obama just threw his hat in the ring to be the next president, but he will have to overcome Hillary Clinton's huge lead to be the Democrat nominee.

I'm sure nothing will come of that.

Also, as I mentioned before, Twitter and social media in general were in their infancy, so the political climate, while still toxic, was nowhere near the nuclear levels of divisiveness we see in today's day and age.

So, there you have it. A snapshot of our world back in 2007, the last time the Buffalo Sabres won their division.

It was a simpler time before the explosion of social media and the smartphone, and when guys like Shia LaBeouf and Steve Jobs ruled the world.

Let's hope, for the sake of Sabres fans, they don't wait another 19 years to be this good again.

I don't want to have to write another article in 2045 waxing poetically about KPop Demon Hunters and Heated Rivalry.