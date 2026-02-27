Mentally Broken Keith Olbermann Horrified To Discover NHL Player Relies On God

What happens when an Olympic hero praises Jesus? Keith Olbermann loses his mind.

It's time to stuff Keith Olbermann in the trash can, right next to where his broadcasting career has resided for the better part of a decade.

Olbermann reached a pathetic new low after mocking Team USA champion Tage Thompson on social media after the Buffalo Sabre spoke to OutKick about his faith on Thursday.

Thompson, who got some grief from online jackasses who didn't like that he wore a MAGA hat at the White House, credited his Christian faith for his success on the ice, telling our Dan Zaksheske after a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday that he's a proud American who leans on his faith.

"Jesus is everything to me," Thompson said." Obviously, we're made imperfect. We're all sinners, and we need him. And I fall short every single day, and he's the one I rely on."

Olbermann couldn't resist showing what a clown he is and came out to bash the American hero for citing God as a moral compass.

"Oh look Tage Thompson just doubled down on his career-ender and pretended it had something to do with his 'religion.'"

The former sports anchor is so fundamentally detached from reality that he literally cannot comprehend genuine faith. It is a sneering mockery of Christianity that perfectly sums up the modern left.

As clear as day, Olbermann's attack was largely motivated by the player's recent ties to Donald Trump. That reality clearly boiled Olbermann's blood to the point of blind rage.

Following Team USA’s historic victory over Canada, Thompson went to the White House to celebrate. There, he snapped a photo wearing a red MAGA hat.

Thompson scored a goal and recorded an assist in the Sabres' win over the Devils, but his best highlight came when he used his massive platform to glorify God.

"I'm proud to be an American, and I have my own faith, my own beliefs, and everyone's entitled to their own opinions and beliefs, as well," Thompson said.

"I think we should be able to live in peace knowing that not everyone's going to agree with you."

When asked about the Christian faith that guides his life, Thompson gave all the credit to Jesus.

"I think when you have that sense of hope, the grace and the mercy that I receive every day from him is something that gives me peace and joy in life, no matter what I do," Thompson said. "And He's blessed me with this game and this opportunity to play the game I love at a high level, a beautiful family and friends, people surround me that I love. And I'm just very grateful."

And then there is the absolute delusion of Olbermann calling this a career-ender.

To be fair, if there is one subject on planet Earth Keith Olbermann is a foremost expert on, it is destroying a career. But claiming that an NHL superstar praising Jesus is going to get him kicked out of the league is pure lunacy.

Real sports fans do not care about the tears of a washed-up fella like Olbermann.

Frankly, normal America loves Thompson even more today than they did when he was putting the puck in the net during the Olympics.

Olbermann is just a sad internet troll screaming at his apartment walls. Let him scream into the void.

