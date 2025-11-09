Rico Dowdle Does 'Zero Pumps' Celebration Following Week 9 TD Controversy

From a flagged “two pumps" to a clean “zero pumps," the Panthers RB trolls the NFL after a score against the Saints.

During the Carolina Panthers' Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers, Carolina running back Rico Dowdle scored a touchdown and performed a "two pumps" touchdown celebration (a reference to a famous Key & Peele sketch). Referees flagged him for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, leading to a missed PAT by the Panthers. The NFL also fined Dowdle $14,491 for the celebration.

Fortunately for Dowdle and the Panthers, the missed extra point didn't cost them the game. Carolina kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who missed the extra-long PAT, connected on a 49-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Panthers their fifth win of the season.

Dowdle leaned into the NFL penalty and fine, posting on social media that he started a GoFundMe. The team leaned in as well, inviting Keegan-Michael Key of Key & Peele to the Carolina facility during the week.

In addition, Dowdle used the opportunity to raise money for charity. The GoFundMe had raised nearly $50,000 as of Sunday afternoon and the Panthers' running back pledged to donate the money to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina.

On Sunday, Dowdle scored the Panthers' first touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran running back took the same celebration pose as he did against the Packers, but this time he went the "zero pumps" route.

Funny stuff from Dowdle, and a smart move. The Panthers are one of the surprise teams in the NFL this season, currently sitting one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings. Risking another 15-yard penalty would have been a terrible decision.

Instead, Dowdle made light of the controversy without putting his team or himself at risk.