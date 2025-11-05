NFL, No Fun League, Punishes Carolina Panthers Running Back For 'Too Many Pumps'

Hingle McCringleberry gave football its most ridiculous penalty ever, three celebratory hip thrusts too many.

Once or twice is fine; you can pump. But three? That’s a flag on the field.

Real-life NFL running back Rico Dowdle found out the hard way that the "Key & Peele" sketch wasn’t just comedy. The notorious No Fun League penalized Dowdle for his touchdown celebration Sunday, when the Panthers upset the Packers 16 to 13 in Week 10.

In Dowdle’s defense, he only did two hip thrusts after scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. On social media, the Panthers running back hinted that he’d been fined, though the amount was undisclosed. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game.

Dowdle joked on Wednesday that he might need help covering the cost. "Starting a GoFundMe, they got me," Dowdle posted on X.

Comedian Keegan Michael Key, who created the infamous sketch, weighed in on Dowdle’s punishment. "Rico. Man, you got robbed," Key said. "You only did two pumps. I’m sorry, man. Now I’m going to have to write a new sketch."

The Panthers are surpassing expectations this season, sitting at 5 and 4 after nine weeks, thanks in large part to Dowdle’s breakout year.

The first-year Panther, who began as Chuba Hubbard’s backup, took off when Hubbard missed time with injury. Dowdle currently ranks third in the league in rushing yards with 735.

