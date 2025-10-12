Rico Dowdle Silences 'Unbuckled' Cowboys, Lets His Exes in Texas Know What They Lost

Rico Dowdle was hunting a personal win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Carolina Panthers may have unlocked a bellcow running back in Rico Dowdle, who's been on fire since starter Chuba Hubbard suffered a calf injury.

Dowdle impressed in his first week with an expanded role, and he was set up for an even bigger performance against the Dallas Cowboys, his former team.

In his revenge game, Dowdle carried the Panthers offense, racking up 239 yards (183 rushing) and a receiving touchdown.

After Carolina’s upset win over Dallas, which kept the Panthers undefeated at home (3–0), Dowdle took a few verbal shots at his exes in Texas.

"They wasn’t [sic] buckled up," Dowdle said after the win, taking a victory lap on the Cowboys’ grave.

After going undrafted, Dowdle spent his first five seasons in Dallas.

"I've been saying all week the main thing is I just wanted to get that win," Dowdle added. All week, he'd hyped up getting his revenge on Dallas.

Dowdle’s explosive Week 5 performance saw him pile up 234 scrimmage yards against Miami.

Dallas chose not to re-sign him even with a vacant backfield before adding Javonte Williams.

Jones claimed the Cowboys were content with their decision to go with Williams over Dowdle, but Dowdle made sure they felt the sting.

While Williams continues to headline a strong year for Dallas, the backfield behind him looks thin. The Cowboys recently lost veteran RB Miles Sanders from their RB2 spot, and rookie Jaydon Blue is still acclimating to Brian Schottenheimer’s offense.

In just two weeks as Carolina’s starter, Dowdle has amassed 473 scrimmage yards, and his latest performance served as a fitting reminder of what Dallas let walk out the door.

Panther coach Dave Canales lauded his first-year Panther for stepping up to beat his old team.

"We're going to figure that part out. But I know Rico is doing a great job, and he will be a big part of what we're doing," Canales shared.

