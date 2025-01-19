Pam Shriver's Car, Grand Slam Trophies Stolen While Fleeing LA Wildfires

Hall of Fame tennis player Pam Shriver revealed over the weekend that her car containing "most" of her grand slam trophies was stolen overnight from a hotel in Marina del Rey, Calif., where she had fled to escape the Pacific Palisades fire.

Shriver, who was staying at the hotel with her 20-year-old son, discovered their Dodge Durango Hellcat was missing around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trunk held five U.S. Open trophies, five French Open cups and one Australian Open trophy. She said she brought the trophies along for safekeeping "until we could safely move back home."

But Shriver believes it was just the car that the thief wanted.

"I don't think they meant to take the trophies," Shriver told KTLA. "I doubt they're big tennis fans. They just happen to be in the back."

Shriver evacuated her home in Brentwood as the wildfires broke out nearly two weeks ago. According to ESPN, her home is still standing and that she is waiting for heating and power to be restored.

But the Olympic gold medalist lamented the chaos that has overtaken Los Angeles in the wake of the deadly wildfires.

"Right now in LA it’s tough to feel safe based on natural disasters, fires, crime," she told FOX 11 Los Angeles. "I spent the first 38 years in Baltimore. Since then, I spent 30 years here. I’m thinking about what’s my next community where I’m gonna feel safe?"

Looting has been a major issue as firefighters work to contain the infernos. Authorities have arrested at least a dozen people in connection with looting and arson.

"Now, my family's a victim of a crime, too," Shriver said. "It's really sad on so many levels that when people are at their lowest and in their most difficult times, people are doing things like this."

The former tennis star then sent a message to the criminals responsible for making a tragic situation even worse.

"Come on, man, we've got to come together. We got to do things, like the way you see people donating and the way you see the first responders, how they're pushing through this," Shriver said. "So let's all feel a sense of community and help the people of Altadena and Pacific Palisades, and come on, let's do the right thing.

"This is not the time to give people even more stress and more worry and more lack of confidence that we feel safe."