Aaron Rodgers Speaks On LA Arsonists, Malibu Home Threatened By Wildfires

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers faces major decisions this offseason, compounded by unexpected tough times.

Rodgers, 41, could potentially retire this offseason and stay with the Jets, or he could leave New York for a different team.

The four-time MVP faces many questions. But to start the year, Rodgers is dealing with the LA County wildfires, one of which threatened his home in Malibu.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, Rodgers shared his experience of being affected by the wildfires at his Malibu area home. Rodgers also said he's been witness to arsonists starting fires in the county.

"I’ve been dealing with trying to protect my house out here," Rodgers said on "McAfee." Rodgers has been dealing with friends losing their homes in the wildfires.

"My home is fine. I’m not in the areas that have been affected, but it’s been a weird time for so many that live down here. Friends of mine have lost houses. A number of friends in Palisades have lost their homes, a number of friends in Pasadena were affected, friends around Runyon Canyon."

Rodgers acquired a $28 million home in Malibu, Calif., during his relationship with professional NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

"The really disheartening thing aside from a loss of a home, because it is more just a house, it's the arson," Rodgers added. His Malibu home was without power for several days.

"There is a ton of arson. There is a ton of arson in LA in general. It is one of those things people don't like talking about in SoCal cos of all the money that goes to various initiatives.

"You have people legitimately starting fires in areas. The Runyon Canyon fire, that was arson, a fire was started. There was a fire that was started real close to my house, that was arson, [but] that thankfully got put away really quick."

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles City Mayor Karen Bass were blamed for their slow response to last week's fires, which destroyed tens of thousands of acres.

Several LA teams canceled games due to the area's fires and bad air quality.

Athletes and coaches in the area, including Lakers coach JJ Redick, who lost his residence in the Pacific Palisades, were also affected.

"So that's the s***ty part about all this. The beautiful part is how people have come together," Rodgers continued.

Rodgers also discussed his potential return to New York for his 21st season next year. The Jets QB threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. After dumping Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, the Jets are searching for their next head coach and general manager.

"I think everybody understands that it’s going to come down to the GM and coach and myself," Rodgers shared, "and whether we all want to do the dance together or if it’s not in the cards."

