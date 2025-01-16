Los Angeles Fires Push LeBron James And His Family Out Of Their Home

It has been a scary situation out in Los Angeles with the wildfires that have raged over the last week or so, but it's far from over, and now Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has revealed that his family was forced out of their home.

According to Daily Mail, James and his family have a $23 million mansion in the famous Brentwood neighborhood.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer spoke to the media and offered his condolences to those affected by the wildfires.

"I have a couple of dear friends that have lost their homes in the Palisades," he said. "Obviously, my heart goes out to all of the families, all across not only the Palisades, but all across L.A. County and all the surrounding areas because of the fire.

"It's been a lot of emotions. Kind of been off. Personally, I've been off."

That's when James revealed that his own family had been forced to evacuate their home and have been living in a hotel since.

"Personally, my family, we've been evacuated since Thursday night, so I've been in a hotel since pretty much when we got back from Dallas," James said, alluding to the team's January 7 game on the road against the Mavericks. "So, just figuring it out. But staying strong for one another. Obviously, that's most important."

Both the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire are still burning with each one 22 percent and 55 percent contained, respectively.

Sadly, James is not the only Laker affected by the disaster, as Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his home in Pacific Palisades.

The Lakers have had a couple of games postponed because of fires and are in the midst of a run of six-straight games in Los Angeles, one of which is an away game against the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.