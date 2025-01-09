Lakers Coach Loses Home In Palisades Wildfire, NBA Postpones LA's Matchup Against Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick was among the LA residents devastated by the wildfires this week. Redick, 40, lost his home in the Pacific Palisades after reportedly evacuating the area on Tuesday, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Before facing the Mavericks on Tuesday, the first-year Lakers coach spoke about the tragic fires building in Los Angeles County, which have reportedly killed five people and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents.

The Getty Villa art museum is threatened by the flames of the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers

"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said. "That's where I live."

The Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires have currently scorched 27,000 acres of land in Los Angeles, a significant portion of which includes residential areas.

Redick continued,

"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. 

"From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025.

As a further precautionary step, the Lakers and Hornets game scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed.

"We're heartbroken for Los Angeles," the Lakers announced in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation." 

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings postponed their matchup at Crypto.com Arena against the Calgary Flames due to the fire hazards.

