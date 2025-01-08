Kings Game Against Flames Postponed Due To Wildfires

It's a scary scene in Southern California as wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, and now the situation has led to the postponement of a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames.

…I'm aware of the irony, and we'll discuss that in a second.

According to Fox News Digital, the Palisades Fire erupted on Tuesday and has forced thousands of people to leave their homes and led to multiple highway closures.

What's worse is that the Palisades is just one of three fires currently raging in the area and as of Wednesday morning, officials said that they were zero-percent contained.

So, no, we don't need people going out and causing more traffic issues for evacuees just because of a hockey game.

According to Sportsnet's Eric Francis, the Calgary Flames have been informed that the game — which was scheduled to begin at 7:30 local time on Wednesday evening — has been postponed.

Shortly after this, the league confirmed this.

That's the right call from the NHL. The last thing they should be doing is pulling any kind of time or resources away from officials who have bigger things to deal with.

It's a scary situation out there, and we're hoping for the best for all of those affected.

Now, because, I'm a dope, I can't get over the irony of the fact that the Flames just had a game postponed due to fire.

I mean, there are 30 other teams the Kings could have been scheduled to play on Wednesday and no one would bat an eye.

But it gets even weirder because this is the second game this season that was postponed by a natural disaster that is the namesake for one of the teams that was supposed to play in that game.

Back in October, the Tampa Lightning had their home opener postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

The opponent?: the Carolina Hurricanes.

That game was just made up on Tuesday, and we should expect the Kings/Flames game to be made up at some point this season.