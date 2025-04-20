Padres 2B Luis Arráez Carted Off Field After Nasty Collision At First Base

The San Diego Padres lost one of their best players in a nasty collision in just the first inning Sunday.

Second baseman Luis Arráez attempted to lay down a bunt against the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball, but his attempt became problematic quickly.

The bunt wasn’t the problem, it was actually perfect for a sacrifice play. The problem was that when second baseman Maurico Dubón went to cover first base, his momentum carried him into Arráez's path as he ran through the base.

A nasty collision ensued, and he was taken off on a stretcher.

Usually, you only see those kinds of collisions at home plate. It's obviously awful that anyone, much less one of San Diego’s best players, suffered this unfortunate sequence of events.

San Diego released this statement after Arráez was carted off.

"Luis Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. He is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities."