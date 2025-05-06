Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Gives Cavaliers Brutal Taunt After Game-Winner

Cleveland blew it, and something's gotten hold of the Indiana Pacers this postseason; they're winning convincingly. 

And Indy's star is feeling so confident about beating the Cavs this series, he dropped his clackers on them.

The Cavs may be in deep trouble.

Indy Pulls Off A Real Stunner

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers added yet another improbable comeback to their 2025 postseason run, coming back from a late-game deficit against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night to the shock of everyone in Ohio.

Cleveland was up 119-116 with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter until Haliburton went to the free throw line, intentionally missing his second attempt.

The Pacers recovered the rebound, down 119-117, and Haliburton hit the go-ahead three-pointer to flip the Cavs' script. He celebrated by holding imaginary balls up with his hands.

Indy got the game winner, 120-119.

Just a week ago, the Pacers sent the Bucks packing with a ridiculous fourth-quarter comeback, ending in a Pacers overtime win in Game 5.

Indy goes up 2-0 in the series against the top-seeded Cavs. Teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have historically advanced to the next round 92 to 93 percent of the time.

In the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton averaged 16.0 points, 9.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Several weeks back, a story emerged that Haliburton was voted ‘Most Overrated’ by his NBA peers, with some embracing the premise.

Turns out, Haliburton is better than good.

