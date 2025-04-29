Pacers Send The Bucks Packing With Insane Comeback, And Giannis Antetokoumpo Got Clowned By Haliburton's Dad

Credit where it's due, this was one of the most thrilling NBA playoff games this postseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks were sent packing in the first round of the playoffs after squandering a late lead in overtime against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks led by seven points with 40 seconds left, thanks to Gary Trent, Jr.'s hot shooting (33 points) from three.

All Milwaukee had to do was avoid turnovers, but it coughed up the ball twice.

Andrew Nembhard hit a three for Indiana, cutting the lead to four.

Milwaukee then fumbled an inbound pass, allowing Tyrese Haliburton — Indiana’s star, recently dubbed the league’s ‘most overrated’ — to convert a three-point play.

Down one, the Bucks mishandled their final possession, with the ball slipping out of Gary Trent, Jr.'s once-hot hands and out of bounds.

Pacers ball, down one, with a 3-1 series lead. The spotlight was on Haliburton.

With 10 seconds left, Haliburton took the inbound pass, drove to the basket and blew past Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks also had a foul to give in that sequence.

Hali scored, Indiana took the lead, Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted, and the Pacers sealed the victory.

Players clashed verbally at halfcourt, with Tyrese Haliburton's dad getting into an on-court spat with Giannis. 

Still, Indiana had the last laugh, clinching the series at home with a heart-stopping 119-118 overtime win.

Yes'Cer … the Pacers are advancing.

REACTIONS:

