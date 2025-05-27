Pacers Fan Arrested After Reportedly Stabbing Two Knicks Fans - And Some Support Him!

Tensions are high between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers as both teams battle it out on the court during the Eastern Conference Finals, but nobody asked for this.

Carmel, Indiana police have arrested and charged a Pacers fan after he allegedly stabbed a Knicks fan at an Indiana brewery during Game 2 of the ECF. Jarrett Funke, 24, had reportedly left the bar after an argument in which he had knocked one of the Knicks fans' hat off his head, only to eventually return and stab that same fan while another Knicks fan suffered a leg laceration.

TWO KNICKS FANS STABBED DURING ARGUMENT

During a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, Funke's bond was set at $20K and ordered not to have contact with either of the victims as he faces three felonies, including battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to FOX59 reporter Max Lewis.

To anyone reading this, I promise you it's not worth getting into a fight over a sporting event. It's true that "actions speak louder than words" - but what the second part of that saying should be is, "especially in the criminal justice system."

The stabbing incident occurred on May 24th during Game 2 of the Knicks - Pacers series, which was taking place in New York City. Police were initially called to the local Indiana brewery when a fight broke out after Funke "smacked" the Knicks hat off the victim's head and screamed "F–k you, you still have a f–king problem. Take this outside!" Funke was then reportedly escorted out by his dad from the brewery.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO CALM DOWN

Minutes later however, Funke reportedly returned and "stormed through the brewery fence," when things escalated again and Funke began throwing down with the Knicks fans. One of the victims told police he "briefly displayed a black folding pocket knife to deter (Funke) but re-pocketed it and had no intention of using it."

During the ordeal, Funke used "his pocketknife from his hoodie and swung it around towards [the Knicks fan] with his right hand," striking him. Speaking with police afterward, Funke said that the Knicks fans attacked him first. However, multiple Indiana eyewitnesses said otherwise, according to local News 8 and told police that Funke was the primary aggressor throughout the entire ordeal.

BUT WAIT A MINUTE…

Some on social media, however, are blaming the Knicks fans for wearing their team's jersey to an Indiana bar in the first place, insinuating that they were instigators.

"Judge decided anyone dumb enough to wear a Knicks jersey in an Indiana bar got what was coming to them," one person wrote on X.

Another person sarcastically mocked the Knicks fans for "wanting to feel the energy while wearing their Knicks gear… and ended up getting stabbed," while then including laughing emojis.

DON'T STAB PEOPLE, DON'T THROW TRASH AT PEOPLE

Others even compared it to when some rowdy Knicks fans threw some trash at a Pacers fan wearing a jersey in Manhattan after the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

That incident has received a lot of attention, and although both are bad, I would hope that people realize that throwing trash at someone is not as bad as literally stabbing someone. (Although how about not doing either?)

One thing's for certain, tonight's Game 4 at the Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse is bound to be a high-energy, chaotic contest as both rivals try to advance to the NBA Finals.

But let's leave the high emotions on the court, everyone.