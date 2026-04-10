Overwhelming Demand Leads To White Sox Giving Out Pope Hats Oprah-Style

Not since Disco Sucks Night has there been as much buzz around a Chicago White Sox promotion as there is for the team’s new Pope hats.

The Pope hats — yes, we all know they're called miters, calm down — were announced this week and quickly went viral.

Of course, they pay homage to the fact that Pope Leo hails from Chicago, is a White Sox fan, and was even in attendance for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

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Initially, the plan was that fans who bought tickets in five sections for the team's August 11 game against the Cincinnati Reds would be the lucky few who would be given a Pope hat.

However, after all the excitement, the White Sox have announced plans to give all fans in attendance Pope hats.

They have, in a sense, gone full-Oprah.

You get a Pope hat! And you get a Pope hat! And you get a Pope hat!

The team said that the change was a direct result of the demand, and that fans who previously purchased ticket packages that included the Pope hat would get an additional giveaway.

Rate Field is going to be quite the sight on August 11. There's just going to be a sea of Pope hats… assuming the game sells out, and it looks like it may.

On Stubhub, there are tickets available for as little as $28.

Buy a ticket, then flip your Pope hat on eBay, and you might end up with a night out and a bit of pocket change.

Even though they're now flooding the market with those hats, something tells me they will still be a highly-sought after item.

Hell, I'm not even a White Sox fan — or even Catholic — and I might have to feign surprise when my wife opens a package, and one of those bad boys is in it.

"I don't know, babe… That's just so weird. Why would someone send me a White Sox Pope Hat? Strange… Well, at least I have a perfect amount of space for it on the shelf in my office…"