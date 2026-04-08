White Sox Are Giving Fans Pope Hats, And I Really Need One

Admit it, you were pricing flights to Chicago too...

When I was a kid, I would always look through local teams' promotional schedules and bug my parents to go to games when they were giving away cool stuff like bobbleheads or those inflatable sticks you bang together or whack your brother in the face with (or both).

And it turns out old habits die hard, because when I caught wind of what the Chicago White Sox were giving out later this year, I started wondering if I could hop a quick flight up to the Windy City for the occasion.

Because who doesn't need a White Sox Pope Hat?

READ: THE POPE IS BEGGING PRIESTS TO STOP USING CHATGPT TO WRITE HOMILIES

Now, before a bunch of know-it-alls flood my email saying, "It's called a miter," I know, but it's also a hat that the pope wears, ergo, it's a pope hat, and this one has the White Sox logo.

This, of course, doesn't come completely out of the blue, as Pope Leo hails from Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He was even on hand for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

So, the planets really aligned for this one, huh?

The giveaway will be Aug. 11 when the White Sox host the Cincinnati Reds, and according to CBS News, they will be given to fans who buy tickets in one of five specific sections, apparently deemed worthy of Pope hats.

Now, if you're like me, you immediately picked up on the one major flaw with this giveaway, and that has to do with the fact that Pope hats, by their nature, are tall.

So, if you're sitting behind someone and the roll-up wearing a Pope hat, prepare to miss a good chunk of the game.

However, per that CBS report, the hats will be shipped to fans, meaning that no one's view will be obstructed.

At least until the next home game, when those who got Pope hats show up wearing them and block people's views.

But the big question on my mind is whether Pope Leo himself — who already has quite the extensive Pope hat collection — gets to add this White Sox-branded beauty to his stable of holy headwear.