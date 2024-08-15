Outrage Mob Is Going To Be In Shambles When It Finds Out Jarren Duran's Jerseys Are Now Sold Out

Four days after he was suspended for two games because a hot mic caught him yelling a slur at a heckling fan, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran's jerseys have officially sold out at Fanatics.

And now, get ready for a weekend-worth of takes so hot from the left that your computers may melt. Seriously, they are going to be SCORCHING! Can't wait. I'm here for it all.

I want so much content from them that Joe has to expand the Woke bracket next spring. Come on, folks. Let's see what you got! Give us your best shot. Don't hold back now.

For those who missed it, Duran – Boston's best player not named Rafael Devers – was suspended because a NESN microphone caught him clapping back at a heckler during Sunday's game against Houston. He used a bad word that means cigarette in Europe, but something else here in the states.

You can connect those dots. It ain't hard.

Jarren Duran jerseys no longer in stock

Anyway, a nothing-burger of a "story" was predictably blown up to be the second coming of Jesus Christ, and the Red Sox ended up suspending Duran because they were scared of the outrage mob coming after them.

For those counting at home, Jarren Duran has now been suspended for two more games than any player on the 2017 Houston Astros, who literally cheated their way to a World Series. Nice. Solid work. Makes sense.

Fast-forward a few days, and the backlash against the Red Sox has been pretty hilarious, because the whole thing is silly. Was the word a good word to use? No. Duh. Did it warrant a suspension and apology from the team? Come on. What are we doing here?

Anyway, Jarren Duran jersey sales spiked in the aftermath because people are sick and tired of the virtue-signaling, and now – four days later – they are officially sold out at Fanatics. A sales rep confirmed as much to OutKick this morning.

If you head to the official site, you'll see it for yourself. Duran's jersey, which was among the hottest-sellers at Fanatics all week, is no longer available.

But hey! You can get a nice Ezequiel Duran Texas Rangers jersey if you'd like!

Look, the takes will be scorching, as I said. Mike Freeman may faint. We'll have to wait and see. But the whole thing was so overly – yet predictably – blown out of proportion that this was bound to happen.

We saw it with Harrison Butker a few months ago, and we're seeing it again this week with Jarren Duran. People are so tired of the lunacy and virtue-signaling in this country, that they've just decided enough is enough.

I'm quite sure the immediate reaction to this will be, "THESE PEOPLE ARE DISGUSTING! SEE? THEY SUPPORT WHAT DURAN SAID!"

Maybe. But, then again, maybe they're just tired of the fake outrage from the left and the constant need to cancel someone over a silly lapse of judgment while trying to figure out how to lay off the 1-2 curveball.

Either-or.