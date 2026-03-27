OutKick's Dan Dakich Puts On Dad Hat, Interviews Son Andrew On NIT Success

Kudos to Dan and best of luck to Andrew and his Redbirds.

A lot of people probably know Dan Dakich as the fiery OutKick host with the hottest takes and a knack for calling out other peoples' BS, but what they may not know is that his most important job is being a father.

Dakich was able to put that on display when he interviewed his son, Illinois State assistant basketball coach Andrew Dakich, on his show Don't @ Me on Thursday.

While Andrew's accomplishments are impressive, helping lead the Redbirds to their first ever NIT Final Four appearance in program history, it was more enlightening and entertaining to see him and Dan interacting as father and son.

Even if you came into the interview halfway through, you could tell these two were family just based on their demeanor with each other, and it began with the elder Dakich ribbing his son about when he realized his old man was always right.

"When did you realize I knew what I was talking about, about anything?" Dan asked.

"Probably college," replied Andrew.

Then Dan fired back with a zinger, "Took that long?"

Andrew went on to say that he and his dad had a great relationship growing up and that even though he went through his "rebellious teenager phase," he came around to his dad's wisdom in the end, even if it meant enduring some profanity that "only Bob Knight would use" at Andrew's AAU games.

There was even a moment when the child became the parent, particularly when it came to Andrew policing Dan's social media presence.

"I don't know if there's that many dumb things you've told me," Andrew said, when asked what the dumbest thing Dan ever told him was. "I think there's some dumb things you've said on Twitter that I get on you about."

Luckily for my son, when he gets old enough, he will have an entire treasure trove of nuclear hot takes to choose from thanks to my time at OutKick, but I digress.

Of course, the best part of the entire interview came from a listener who asked why Andrew could never beat his pops in a one-on-one game of hoops.

"There's no entertaining that," Andrew fired back. "I've beaten you plenty of times one-on-one."

Now listen, I don't want to call my guy Dan out here, but are we sure that "listener" is real?

It feels like he wanted a subtle way to let everyone know that he's still the best basketball player in the Dakich household, and I honestly can't blame him.

It was awesome to see Dan and Andrew go back and forth with each other on Don't @ Me, especially since I have a young son of my own.

I hope he grows up to be the kind of man Andrew seems to be, and, more importantly, that we have the relationship he and Dan have with each other.

Dan may have been a college basketball coach for a decade and a media personality for even longer, but he's a father first and foremost, and that fact is evident in this interview.

Kudos to Dan for putting on his dad hat and best of luck to Andrew and his Redbirds throughout the rest of the NIT.