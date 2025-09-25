OutKick Ultimate Gameday Experience Winners Sound Off On Hot Mic

No better way to spend a Saturday in the fall than in the heart of the SEC!

Thousands of OutKick fans entered to win our Ultimate Gameday Experience Sweepstakes, but in the end, two lucky winners came out on top.

Ken and Stacy Ratcliff are heading to Athens, Georgia, for the college football Saturday experience of a lifetime, as they will get to watch two of the greatest programs (17th ranked Alabama visiting the 5th ranked Georgia Bulldogs) in the history of the sport duke it out between the hedges of Sanford Stadium.

The Ratcliffs were gracious enough to join our very own Chad Withrow on Hot Mic to discuss what winning this contest means for their college football fandom moving forward.

OutKick Sweepstakes Hot Mic Segment

Ken's cousin's son is Middle Tennessee State starting quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, which has helped the Ratcliffs get more into college football as a result.

"We've been watching more since that (Vattiato starting) has happened," Ken told Withrow.

"And friends have gotten us into watching more games," added Stacy.

There is no question that Ken and Stacy will come away from this weekend with a newfound appreciation for college football, as few gameday environments in the country can rival Athens during SEC play.

There is a good chance Ken trades his Yankees shirt in for a Georgia Bulldogs Letterman jacket by the time this weekend is over.

Once again, from all of us at OutKick, congratulations to the Ratcliffs!

Have fun soaking in an SEC football environment, and, as Withrow said, be sure to compliment Clay's hair.

