College Football Fans Flip Out After Changes To Historic Rivalry, Outrage Is 100% Justified

The Georgia/Georgia Tech rivalry will look different in 2025, and fans aren't happy.

Georgia and Georgia Tech fans are in a state of open revolt after changes to the historic rivalry.

The Bulldogs/Yellow Jackets rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football. The two programs hate each other and they've given fans some wild games over the decades.

The 2024 matchup went into eight overtimes before the Bulldogs were able to leave the field with a 44-42 win.

Now, changes are coming, and fans are justifiably upset.

Fans revolt over changes to Georgia/Georgia Tech football rivalry

The rivalry has been known as the "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" (honestly, what an epic name) for as long as fans can remember and it alternates between each team's home stadium.

Well, get ready for some corporate destruction involving the rivalry game. The 2025 game will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - a neutral site - and will now be known as the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic.

Puke.

Going from the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate to a bunch of corporate terms is disgusting. They massacred our boy!

How do we think fans are taking the news? Did you guess not well? Congratulations! You are correct. You can check out some of the reactions below.

As you can see, people aren't happy and I'm right there with them. I have no dog in the Georgia/Georgia Tech rivalry, but I do have to take a stand for college football fans.

Playing rivalry games on neutral sites is something ISIS and al-Qaeda would support. Freedom-loving patriots look forward to invading a rival land, planting a flag and praying their team walks out the winners.

I would honestly support any presidential candidate who vowed to ban neutral site games moving forward. That's a platform we can all get behind.

As for the name change, I just have to ask one question:

What the hell are we doing here, folks?

Why would anyone want to change an iconic name like Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate for some corporate slop? It's an insult to history and the fans who dedicate their passion and lives to the series.

It makes me want to vomit.

You either stand for something or you'll fall for anything. Refuse to comply and accept this garbage. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree!