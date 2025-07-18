OutKick Readers Sound Off On What Sports Moments Need To Become Holograms

The world of sports needs more holograms

This week, we saw the MLB All-Star Game pay tribute to Hank Aaron's 715th home run with an incredible hologram display.

It was so cool and made me realize something I hadn't considered before: holograms are for more than bringing Tupac and Ronnie James Dio back from the dead; they can help us relive some iconic sports moments, like Hammerin' Hank's record-breaking homer.

So, I came up with a few that I'd like to see hologramified — Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game, the Miracle on Ice, and the Paul Pierce "Poop Game" — and I put out an APB to you, lovely readers, for more moments that need the hologram treatment.

You guys had some great ideas, so let's run through a few of them.

Secretariat

I had a couple of people write in with Secretariat, and I hadn't even considered one of the GOAT horses.

Maybe some year at the Kentucky Derby or Belmont Stakes, they could mount a hologram projector on a truck and take the ghostly visage of Secretariat for one last spin.

My only hangup with Secretariat is that I'm not sure if holograms can replicate something as big as a horse. They probably can, but I'm not sure. Maybe hologram companies are like. "Slow your roll, the biggest thing we can do is a black bear. We haven't cracked the code on horses yet."

Still, it would be something to see the majesty of Secretariat thundering around a track again.

Ron Guidry Strikes Out 18

Since holograms have already honored one of the greatest hitters of all time, why not honor one of the greatest pitching performances?

Jami from Jersey has an idea:

Ron Guidry's 18 strikeouts in June of 1978.

I was there, and it was electric watching him, and he also happens to be my all-time favorite Yankee.

…

I love this idea, and the Yankees are certainly a franchise with hologram money.

Of course, Ron Guidry is still very much alive, so he would be able to check out his younger self laying down one of the all-time great pitching performances, which would be neat.

Umpire Ruins Armando Galarraga's Perfect Game

Now, I had thought of holograms as a way to honor iconic moments — or have a laugh in the case of the Paul Pierce Poop Game — but Sean sent in another use for holograms that I think is brilliant:

Umpire ruins perfect game when he changes Tigers out to a widely disputed hit.

Many more. Give fans the chance to boo again.

…

Holograms for cathartic booing? That's a great idea.

Sean was, of course, referring to Cleveland Indians batter Jason Donald reaching base thanks to a blown call from first-base umpire Jim Joyce back in 2010, which ruined Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga's perfect game.

I believe the hatchet was buried between Galarraga and Joyce, but I do love the idea of letting the Tigers faithful lay into a hologram effigy of Joyce.

It'd be a healthy way to get rid of some rage. Like one of those "Rage Rooms" where you get to hit old tube TVs with a crowbar.

OJ Simpson

I'm just kidding, no one sent him in.

Can you imagine?!

Jim Thorpe

Last but certainly not least, we have someone write in with the idea of a hologram version of Jim Thorpe, which I think is a great idea.

Thorpe is obviously remembered as one of, if not the greatest, athletes of the early 20th century who excelled in multiple sports and won Olympic medals, and played professional football.

How cool would it be to see someone like Thorpe back on the field, given that anyone alive today really only knows him through textbooks (and perhaps visiting Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania).

It's an awesome idea, and I think we should do this with a bunch of athletes from the first part of the 20th century, like Jesse Owens, Babe Ruth, Joe Louis, and more.

…

Big thanks to everyone who sent in ideas.

Hopefully, some of these will become a reality soon.