After Incredible Hank Aaron Tribute, Here Are 5 Iconic Sports Moments That Should Be Recreated With Holograms

I've been fascinated by hologram technology for a long time, but unfortunately, most uses of it have been garbage. You get the ghostly visage of a dead musician, kind of looking like they're performing, and it's just not very convincing or even fun to look at.

However, during the MLB All-Star Game, we got a look at how this technology could be used in the world of sports, specifically to recreate Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run.

It was nothing short of magnificent,

If that didn't give you goosebumps, check your pulse.

You've got to think that, around sports, people are trying to figure out how they can bring other iconic moments back to life, which got me thinking about which ones need to jump the line and get the hologram treatment first.

So, in no particular order, here are some of the moments I need to see hologram-ized as soon as possible.

Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game

I grew up playing hockey at Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania, which is where Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors on March 2, 1962, against the New York Knicks, and I used to walk past the historical marker that sits out front every time I went to practice.

But what boggled my mind is that, because of the area in which it took place, there's no footage of the greatest individual performance in NBA history.

But do you know what could solve that? Yeah, holograms.

Sure, the hologram animators might need to take some liberties, but between the box score and accounts of the game, I bet they could put something together that would allow a new generation to witness history.

The Immaculate Reception

Let's keep it in Pennsylvania but head out west for the next hologram-worthy moment, and that's the Immaculate Reception.

We all know what happened. Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw tried to fire a pass to running back John Fuqua, but it clocked Raiders safety Jack Tatum in the head, only to bounce to fullback Franco Harris, who ran it to the house for the winning touchdown and sent the Steelers to the AFC Championship.

Unlike Wilt's 100, we've all seen this one, but I think it would be cool to see it in hologram form on a full-sized field to really appreciate what an incredible play it was.

It'd be cool, and I think the NFL needs to go figure out how they can make this happen soon.

The Catch

I think everyone has seen the iconic footage of New York Giants Willie May's iconic catch more times than we can count, but how cool would it be to see that in color out on a real field again?

Technically, we couldn't get his one to exactly the same as it happened in real life, because Mays' legendary web gem on the Cleveland Indians' Vic Wertz during Game 1 of the 1954 World Series happened at the historic Polo Grounds with its absurdly deep centerfield wall.

That might bug traditionalists and "Um, actually…" people, but once they see hologram Mays getting on his horse to commit baseball's most iconic act of larceny, they'll shut up and enjoy the moment.

Paul Pierce Poop Game

Hey, holograms don't have to be reserved for sports' most revered moments. We can have some fun with them, too, and that's why I think the legendary Paul Pearce Poop Game needs to get the hologram treatment.

During Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, Pierce went down with what appeared to be a very serious injury and needed a wheelchair to get to the locker room.

Then, miraculously, he returned ot the court seemingly unharmed.

It was like a magic trick, but as the years went on, rumors circulated that Pierce had ripped a deuce in his shorts and had never been hurt.

Still, imagine how crazy the crowd at TD Garden would go when the hologram of Pierce in his pristine white, un-shat-in shorts runs out onto the court.

Electric.

Miracle On Ice

Now, if there was one moment that should not only be recreated with holograms, it should then go on tour around the country, it's this one without a doubt.

The Miracle on Ice game, in which the United States defeated the Soviets during the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, isn't just one of the greatest moments in hockey history; it's one of, if not the greatest, moment in American sports history.

How cool would it be to see this moment back on the ice with player holograms?

I'll answer for you: very.

Throw in the iconic call from he legendary Al Michaels and this is something that has to become a reality.

…

What moments do you want to see get the hologram treatment? Let me know!: matthew.reigle@outkick.com