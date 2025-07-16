2025 MLB All-Star 'Swing Off' Gives Crown To National League, Fans Cheer HR Derby Format

NL takes the All-Star crown after a 3v3 "Swing Off"

The 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta delivered, and the fans got a show out of the Home Run Derby tie-breaker.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 15:    Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits three home runs in three swings to take the lead in the Inaugural All-Star Game Swingoff Presented by Geico during the 95th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Two runs in the first inning gave the NL a comfortable lead until the score broke out in the sixth. The NL put up a big lead in the frame, jumping to a commanding 6-0 lead over the AL.

The AL led a bold comeback, tallying four runs in the seventh and two in the ninth to even the score at 6-6.  

Through nine innings, the National League finished in a 6-6 tie with the American League.

Instead of going into extra innings, the game shifted to a 3-on-3 Home Run Derby-like "Swing Off" event. Each batter gets three swings. 

The team with the highest HR total is declared the winner. This year's All-Star Game was the first to use this format.

MLB's format doubled down on the Derby, fresh off Monday's marquee event, where Cal Raleigh took the title as HR king. Despite playing on Tuesday, Raleigh did not participate in the Derby tie-breaker.

Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda represented the AL, while Kyle Stowers, Kyle Schwarber, and Pete Alonso stepped up for the NL.  

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 15:   Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after hitting three home runs in three swings to take the lead in the Inaugural All-Star Game Swingoff Presented by Geico during the 95th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Rooker, riding momentum from Monday’s Derby, launched two home runs to open the contest. Stowers, the Marlins’ All-Star, responded with a single homer for the NL.  

Arozarena kept the AL competitive with another blast, but Kyle Schwarber captured the win, delivering a flawless 3-for-3 performance with three towering home runs. 

Schwarber's power and clutch hits secured a Derby victory, 4-3, for the NL, clinching the All-Star Game crown. Schwarber was also named ASG MVP.

While stars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Raleigh were absent, the spotlight on players like Schwarber more than delivered.

MLB fans largely embraced the format on social media.

