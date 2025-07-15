Paul Skenes Dominates In All Star Game, Clayton Kershaw Talks Trash On Hot Mic

Paul Skenes showed in the first inning of the MLB All-Star Game why he's become one of baseball's most feared starting pitchers. Even though he's in just his second season. He also got the best of Tarik Skubal, the defending AL Cy Young winner who has once again had in a historic run through the first half of the year.

Skenes struck out Gleyber Torres on a 100mph fastball to start the game, then got Riley Greene swinging with another 100mph fastball.

Unhittable.

The National League lineup got to Skubal in the bottom of the first. Though it wasn't exactly the hardest contact that led to the first two runs. Shohei Ohtani led off with a single off the end of the bat, hometown favorite Ronald Acuna Jr. had a 45mph infield single, then Ketel Marte doubled down the right field line to score both.

MLB "legends" All-Star pick Clayton Kershaw then pitched in the top of the second inning, getting both batters he faced, including power-hitting Cal Raleigh on a diving play in left by Kyle Tucker. But that wasn't the best thing he did; it was some good-natured trash talking on a hot mic in the dugout after being taken out.

Kershaw, Cal Raleigh Have Some Great Hot Mic Moments

Kershaw, likely not realizing that his in-game mic was still active, was high-fiving his National League teammates in the dugout and was caught saying "Suck it Big Dumper."

Obviously Kershaw wasn't trying to be mean-spirited way, but it's still great to hear one of baseball's good guys do some ribbing.

Raleigh himself was caught on the hot mic too. As Skubal allowed the leadoff single to Ohtani, he could be heard on the mic saying "Oh, f***."

And that, kids, is why they don't wear mics during the regular season very often.

Credit where it's due to MLB though; getting the best in the game mic'd up is a brilliant addition to the All-Star Game, bringing fans closer to the game and making the players more accessible and allowing them to show off their personalities. The NL extended their lead to 6-0 by the middle innings thanks to home runs by Pete Alonso and Corbin Carroll. Maybe the era of AL dominance is finally over.