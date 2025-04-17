OutKick 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Shedeur Sanders Tumbles, Travis Hunter Into Top 3

Well, ladies and gentlemen, we are just one week away from the start of the NFL Draft. That means it's time for the next edition of the OutKick NFL Mock Draft! Obviously, much has changed since we put out our first mock draft in late January. Let's dive in…

1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Nothing has changed from my first mock draft with the #1 overall pick. When you look around the league, one thing is clear: teams need a good quarterback. The Titans haven't had one in a while, so they have to take a shot here. Clearly, Ward is the top option this year.

2. Cleveland Browns – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Browns could use a quarterback following the Deshaun Watson debacle, but my sense is that they're not in love with any of the options after Ward. While people might scream "trade down!," teams have to find a willing partner. If no one likes the quarterbacks, then it's going to be hard to get a huge return for this pick. I think they will stay here and take the two-way threat in Hunter.

3. New York Giants – Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Giants are in a similar position as the Browns, and they are likely to also go with the "Best Player Available" route, rather than force it with a quarterback they don't love. Carter fits the bill as a potential game-wrecker at the NFL level, and you can never have too many great pass rushers in the modern NFL.

4. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Patriots have their quarterback, but not much else. The best thing they can do for Drake Maye is to protect him. Sure, they could use more playmakers on offense, but if Maye doesn't have time to get the ball out, it doesn't matter who's running routes down the field. Campbell is the best tackle prospect in the draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jaguars have quite a few holes to fill, and like the Patriots, they aren't in need of a quarterback. But they can definitely use some help on defense after allowing the second-most yards per game in the NFL (only ahead of Carolina). Having a big guy in the middle who can help stop the run and free up edge rushers on pass plays is an important component of a good defense.

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

If ever there were a team who is most likely to fall in love with a running back in the Top 10, the Las Vegas Raiders jump to mind. New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll LOVES having a power running game (think Marshawn Lynch with the Seahawks) and Jeanty could slide into that role on day one.

7. New York Jets – Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Jets need offensive line help as much as any team in the NFL Draft and Membou is skyrocketing up the draft boards after his terrific performance during the NFL Scouting Combine last month. He posted the highest "athleticism score" of any lineman at the Combine and makes sense for the Jets at #7.

8. Carolina Panthers – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Bryce Young showed tremendous improvement after an early-season benching, so the Panthers are in a position to help him succeed in his third season. Getting a guy like Warren, who can act as a safety blanket for the young quarterback, makes a lot of sense for Carolina.

9. New Orleans Saints – Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

There's a lot of talk about Shedeur Sanders to the Saints, but I don't see it. The Saints defense was ATROCIOUS last year, and they have to get difference-makers on that side of the ball. Georgia has produced some tremendous NFL defenders in recent years, plus Walker is a good cultural fit as a South Carolina kid who went to college in Georgia.

10. Chicago Bears – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

While Caleb Williams bears a lot of responsibility for the massive number of sacks he took as a rookie, it still makes sense for the team to bolster the offensive line to ensure he has more time in his second season.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade with 49ers) – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

I'm buying the noise that the Steelers are interested in taking Sanders and I think he's a great fit for Mike Tomlin's culture in Pittsburgh. This is a perfect fit, and I think the Steelers can stomach the price of moving up to just outside the Top 10 to potentially get their franchise QB.

12. Dallas Cowboys – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cowboys need a second option behind CeeDee Lamb after he racked up over 150 targets last season. This is probably a make-or-break season for QB Dak Prescott, so it makes sense for Jerry Jones to get him another weapon on offense.

13. Miami Dolphins – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Dolphins let safety Jevon Holland walk in free agency and replacing him with a younger, cheaper option is a good route for the team to take. With Jalen Ramsey likely headed for a trade, the Dolphins have to add to their depleted secondary.

14. Indianapolis Colts – Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Let's face it: the Colts are a soft NFL team, and they need to add some toughness. The Colts ranked 29th in the NFL in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed. Grant is a young player (he doesn't turn 22 until October), so he might need time to develop. That's OK, though, because Indianapolis isn't ready to compete just yet.

15. Atlanta Falcons – Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

It's almost never a bad idea to invest in the defensive line and the Falcons defense struggled up front in 2024. Matthew Judon is still a free agent and might not return to the team. The rest of the team's edge rushers are getting older, so it's time to get a young guy to get after the quarterback.

16. Arizona Cardinals – Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

The Cardinals' offensive line has had a lot of problems staying healthy, so it's not hard to see them looking to add help there. While they could probably use a tackle more than a guard, Booker has a tantalizing enough profile to be a first-round pick.

17. Cincinnati Bengals – Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota

All the talk around the Bengals is about their defense, which really struggled last year. But Joe Burrow's elite ability – plus having Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins – helped cover up the issues that their offensive line had last season. They could use this pick to help protect Burrow, whose biggest weakness is his injury history.

18. Seattle Seahawks – Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

The Seahawks offensive line struggled mightily last season, and it would be shocking if they didn't address that with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Tampa ranked 3rd in the NFL in blitz rate last year, but just 19th in sack percentage. That means they bring a lot of pressure, but don't get to the quarterback enough. Campbell helps in two ways: 1. he can rush the quarterback and 2. he can drop into coverage to help disguise blitzes.

20. Denver Broncos – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Bo Nix played well in his rookie season despite not having a reliable weapon outside of Courtland Sutton. It'd be shocking if the Broncos didn't bring some playmaking into their offense and Burden profiles as one of the five best pass-catchers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

21. San Francisco 49ers (mock trade with Steelers) – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There's not a more perfect scenario than this for the 49ers. If they were able to trade down, add more picks AND have Johnson fall to them at #21, they should throw a party.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Ladd McConkey emerged as a star in his rookie season, but he plays a very specific role in the Chargers offense. Quentin Johnston still isn't a great player on the boundary, and Matthew Golden can fit that speedster on the outside role that the team wants to add.

23. Green Bay Packers – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Most drafts feature a run on wide receivers and this draft shouldn't be an exception. There aren't the Top 10 talents in this draft that we saw last year, but the middle of the first round should feature several wideouts drafted. Plus, the Packers have the most oft-injured wide receiver room in the NFL.

24. Minnesota Vikings – Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Vikings brought back Byron Murphy, and signed two veteran corners in free agency, but they could use a young, talented man on the outside of their defense. Barron fits the bill perfectly.

25. Houston Texans – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene as a rookie with a huge season, but the Texans' offense struggled in his sophomore season. The team traded Laremy Tunsil last month, so they desperately need a replacement, especially since the team ranked 30th in the NFL in QB sack percentage. Keeping Stroud upright is priority #1.

26. Los Angeles Rams – Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Hey, look! The Rams have a first-round pick! Again! After going seven years without one, Los Angeles picked Jared Verse in the first-round last season and that worked out great. Currently, the team's two starting cornerbacks are over the age of 30. That's not going to cut it, so this is a great spot to get younger and more athletic on the outside of their defense.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Ravens are a talented team with fewer holes to fill than most, so they can afford to just take the best player that reaches this point in the NFL Draft. In this mock, that player is Emmanwori, who can really shore up the backend of any defense in the NFL and be a day-one starter.

28. Detroit Lions – Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Lions boasted one of the league's best offenses in the NFL last season, but their defense was decimated by injuries. While any team would have struggled to overcome those losses, the Lions should look to add depth, especially opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who is coming off a devastating injury.

29. Washington Commanders – Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

What a debut season for Jayden Daniels! But the Commanders can't get complacent; we all saw the step backwards taken by the Texans with C.J. Stroud in season two. The offense wasn't the issue, though, it was the defense. Getting a guy like Green who can get after the passer is an important need for Washington.

30. Buffalo Bills – Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Everyone knows that the Bills defense was its undoing in the 2025 season, although Josh Allen helps cover up a lot of weaknesses. Still, Buffalo has to get tougher up front on the defensive side and Nolen is a potential star. He's another young prospect, but should get better as the season progresses, and the Bills need guys playing their best come playoff time.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Travis Kelce is coming back, but the clock is ticking on his career. Adding Loveland this year gives him time to work his way into the Chiefs' offense and get work in with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That way, when it's time for Kelce to call it quits, Loveland can step in and try to fill the void.

32. Cleveland Browns (mock trade with Philadelphia Eagles) – Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Browns didn't get a quarterback with their first pick, but this is a good spot to trade up and get their first pick of the second wave of QBs before the other teams start making their moves. The benefit of picking a QB in the first round is that teams get that coveted fifth-year option, which is an extra year to decide if he can be the future.

That's it for my final mock draft as the NFL Draft is just one week away!

