OutKick 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Cam Ward To Titans, Shedeur Sanders To Giants

Well, ladies and gentlemen, the time has come. It's NFL Draft season! Well, technically, it's still NFL season; we still have a Super Bowl to play.

But, for 30 teams, the draft is the next major event on their calendars. With that in mind, let's take a look at the first edition of the OutKick Mock Draft for 2025…

1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans are stirring up the NFL Draft by suggesting they might not take a quarterback with the #1 overall pick. However, I don't think it's a realistic possibility. When you look around the league, one thing is clear: teams need a good quarterback. The Titans haven't had one in a while, so they have to take a shot here. I think they ultimately go with Cam Ward.

2. Cleveland Browns – Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Speaking of teams that need a quarterback, the Browns jump to mind. But with Deshaun Watson's ridiculous contract, they have virtually no choice but to ride it out and hope he returns to something resembling his former self. With that in mind, Cleveland turns to the best player on the board, Abdul Carter, out of Penn State. Pairing Carter with Myles Garrett would make life very difficult for opposing QBs. If you don't have a great quarterback on your team, you sure as hell better make life miserable for the QB you're facing.

3. New York Giants – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Giants have a ton of holes to fill, but they have to get a quarterback. I don't love Sanders and think he has high bust potential, but I'm not sure the Giants have much choice in the matter.

4. New England Patriots – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Patriots are one of the few teams at the top of the NFL draft without a pressing need for a quarterback, so they get to go with the "best player available" strategy. In this case, New England's roster is bereft of talent, so why not get a guy who can immediately help on offense and defense?

5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Jaguars have quite a few holes to fill, and like the Patriots, they aren't in need of a quarterback. But they can definitely use some help in the secondary to complement Tyson Campbell. Will Johnson has terrific size for an NFL corner (6'2", 212 lbs) and should step into a starting role immediately.

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Raiders are in a tough spot. The roster isn't great AND they need a quarterback. But there aren't a lot of great options this year. New head coach Pete Carroll wants to win now, but I'm not sure that's an option. But a hallmark of Carroll's tenure in Seattle was a team that plays physical defense, so I think they look to add a difference-maker on that side of the ball.

7. New York Jets – Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Obviously, the Jets' plans could change depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, who is considering retirement, and Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, who have both indicated that they want to be traded. Assuming all three are back in 2025 (a big stretch, to be sure), the Jets need to fix their offensive line.

8. Carolina Panthers – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

McMillan has all the traits that NFL teams seek in a #1 wide receiver. He's big (6'5"), fast and has good hands. Bryce Young showed tremendous improvement after an early-season benching, so the Panthers are in a position to help him succeed in his third season.

9. New Orleans Saints – Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Many recent first-round Georgia defenders have delivered on their high draft capital, so it's easy to see the Saints trying to continue that trend. Williams is a Georgia kid, born and raised, which makes New Orleans a good cultural fit, in addition to the team's massive needs on defense.

10. Chicago Bears – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

While Caleb Williams bears a lot of responsibility for the massive number of sacks he took as a rookie, it still makes sense for the team to bolster the offensive line to ensure he has more time in his second season.

11. San Francisco 49ers – Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

It's weird to see the 49ers picking just outside the Top 10, but here we are. San Francisco still has a solid core, but they are set to have Charvarius Ward hit free agency, so they could look for a younger, cheaper option at cornerback.

12. Dallas Cowboys – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Cowboys spent all season lamenting their terrible running game, and Jeanty is a guy that Jerry Jones could easily fall in love with during the NFL Draft process. While they have bigger needs, there's been a renaissance of high-level RB play, so don't be shocked if Dallas jumps on the Boise State star.

13. Miami Dolphins – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Dolphins have some tough decisions to make on defense and one surrounds safety Jevon Holland. Like the 49ers, the Dolphins could elect to let Holland walk and replace him with a younger, cheaper option.

14. Indianapolis Colts – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren has a chance to be the next great NFL tight end and makes sense for the Colts. Anthony Richardson could use a big-bodied player with reliable hands as a safety net and Warren is a good blocker, too.

15. Atlanta Falcons – Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

It's almost never a bad idea to invest in the defensive line and the Falcons defense struggled up front in 2024. Plus, Matthew Judon is a free agent.

16. Arizona Cardinals – James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Cardinals have a lot of pending free agents on the defensive line, so it makes sense that they need to start rebuilding. No better time to do that than in the first round of the NFL Draft.

17. Cincinnati Bengals – Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

The Bengals had one of the best offenses in the NFL, but the defense completely let them down and led to the firing of DC Lou Anarumo. Considering that, it's time to focus on that side of the ball and make sure they get a pass rusher to complement Trey Hendrickson. Why not go with the Ohio kid from Ohio State?

18. Seattle Seahawks – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Seahawks offensive line struggled mightily last season and it would be shocking if they didn't address that with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Mike Evans is still playing at an elite level, but at some point, age is going to catch up to the receiver who turns 32 prior to the start of next season. In addition, Chris Godwin is oft-injured and headed for free agency. That makes Burden an ideal fit for the Bucs at pick 19.

20. Denver Broncos – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Bo Nix played well in his rookie season despite not having a reliable weapon outside of Courtland Sutton. The Broncos could use a tight end, as well, but they can address that need in later rounds.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jalen Milroe, QB, Ohio State

The Steelers need a quarterback and Milroe has drawn comparisons to Lamar Jackson. If any team knows all about Lamar Jackson, it's the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin likes athletic QBs and Milroe fits the bill.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Ladd McConkey emerged as a star in his rookie season, but he plays a very specific role in the Chargers offense. Quentin Johnston still isn't a great player on the boundary, and Matthew Golden can fit that speedster on the outside role that the tem wants to add.

23. Green Bay Packers – Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

The Packers need to protect Jordan Love, who had an up-and-down season but led the Packers to a postseason berth. The Eagles dominated the Packers upfront in their Wild Card matchup, and Green Bay needs to address that.

24. Minnesota Vikings – Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

All three of the Vikings' top cornerbacks are due to enter free agency this spring, and Minnesota can't bring all of them back. They have to get younger and quicker on the outside, so look for the Vikings to address that with the #24 pick in the NFL Draft.

25. Houston Texans – Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene as a rookie with a huge season, but the Texans' offense struggled in his sophomore season. They need to get stronger and tougher up front and Booker is a good fit.

26. Los Angeles Rams – Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Hey, look! The Rams have a first-round pick! Again! After going seven years without one, Los Angeles picked Jared Verse in the first-round last season and that worked out great. They can use this pick to get another athletic defender like Walker.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Ravens have a couple veteran offensive linemen set to hit free agency and the team has to keep QB Lamar Jackson projected. Jackson stayed healthy this year, but that's never a guarantee, so look for Baltimore to get some o-line help in April.

28. Detroit Lions – Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Lions boasted one of the league's best offenses in the NFL last season, but their defense was decimated by injuries. While any team would have struggled to overcome those losses, the Lions should look to add depth at all three levels of their defense.

29. Washington Commanders – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

What a debut season for Jayden Daniels! But the Commanders can't get complacent; we all saw the step backwards taken by the Texans with C.J. Stroud in season two. Zach Ertz played admirably and Daniels clearly likes having a good a tight end. But Ertz is 34, so it makes sense for Washington to try and get a younger, cheaper and more athletic player.

30. Buffalo Bills – Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Everyone knows that the Bills defense was its undoing in the 2025 season, although Josh Allen helps cover up a lot of weaknesses. Still, getting a player on the defensive line to take some of the attention away from Ed Oliver would be a wise investment for the Bills.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (mock trade with Philadelphia Eagles) – Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

The Raiders didn't get a quarterback with their first pick, but this is a good spot to trade up and get their first pick of the second wave of QBs before the other teams start making their moves. The Raiders got an up-close look at Bo Nix, so they could easily convince themselves that Gabriel can produce similar results.

32. Kansas City Chiefs – Shavon Revel, CB, TCU

Trent McDuffie is a star and the Chiefs would love to add a second cornerback to give McDuffie some help on the other side of the field.

That's it for the first mock draft of season, as the NFL Draft is less than two months away! Check back in a few weeks for updates...

