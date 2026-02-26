Ottawa Senators Video Where Players Name Their Favorite Female Athletes Backfires

You really can't win if you try to please angry wokes...

Let's check in on the folks up in Canada, where it seems they can literally win nothing right now, as evidenced by the Ottawa Senators' latest social media video in which players name their favorite female athletes.

We're in an interesting new cycle where lefties are trying to make a mountain out of the molehill that is President Trump's comments about having to invite the US gold-medal women's team to the White House, as well as the men's, or he'd get impeached.

The men's team laughed — though the media often leaves out the part where players also cheered the idea — and so now we've got a bunch of America-hating lefties dumping on Team USA.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

Of course, in Canada, where they're still smarting from losing gold, they're more than happy to jump on this bandwagon.

Now here come the Ottawa Senators to get caught in the middle…

The team is captained by Team USA's Brady Tkachuk. Now, because Keith "Big Walt" Tkachuk raised his kids right, they're proud to represent the United States.

That has some Senators fans fuming.

Amidst all of this manufactured outrage, the team put out a video where players named their favorite female athletes.

If you read through the comments, the team is being accused — by its own fans, mind you — of trying to do damage control for the NHL and Tkachuk and Team USA.

Damage control for a controversy that even Team USA women's captain Hillary Knight downplayed, despite calling the President's joke "distasteful."

I just thought they were shouting out elite female athletes…

There were even people claiming to have canceled their season tickets.

READ: AUSTON MATTHEWS’ PATRIOTISM AFTER TEAM USA WINS GOLD SPARKS DERANGED REACTION FROM SAD CANADIAN COLUMNIST

The Senators' promotions and social team have to be pounding their heads on their desks with this one. A promotional night like Thursday's Women In Sports Night is always scheduled way in advance.

Anyone with any sense would realize it wasn't something that was thrown together in a couple of days.

On top of this, the video was clearly shot before the Olympics, and therefore well before any of this "controversy." You can hear players mention that they're looking forward to seeing their favorite athletes compete at the Games.

But nope. The wokes just get off on rage, even when it's not grounded in reality, and now, they've kind of put a damper on Women In Sports Night. Even though it seemed like something they'd be excited about.

It would be interesting to know how many of these upset fans would gladly support fellas suiting up for women's teams, though…

They're just rage-aholics — as Homer Simpson once said, they're "can't live without rage-ahol" — and they'll just go after anyone and everyone.

And they do it regardless of whether or not anyone actually did anything worth getting upset over.