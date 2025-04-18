Orioles Broadcaster Jim Palmer Reveals He Has Never Had A Chicken Wing But He'll Try One On One Condition

I'm always fascinated when someone has gone virtually their entire life without sampling a food that the rest of us would consider completely ubiquitous, and we've got a good one courtesy of Baltimore Orioles great and broadcaster Jim Palmer.

The man has somehow avoided chicken wings and fried chicken for 79 years of his life.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It came up during the Orioles game against the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week, and it left Palmer's broadcast partner Kevin Brown stunned.

"You have never had — Wait a minute," Brown said. "You have never had a chicken wing?!"

"No, why would I?" Palmer replied. "Don’t they have skin and stuff?"

Yes, Jim! Yes, they do, and it's wonderful!

Brown tried to reason with Palmer that lots of things have skin, including apples, and that he was in a state of shock that Palmer had gone so long without a wing or fried chicken.

This shocked me too, but I bet if you talk to anyone, they'll have one super common food that they've either never had or didn't have until way later in life.

For me, it was the peanut butter & jelly sandwich. Believe it or not, I didn't have one until well into adulthood.

Weird, yes, but I still think Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay's no-eggs streak is the wildest. Cost-effective these days though.

Anyway, for Wednesday's game, they brought a tray of wings and chicken tenders — which Palmer didn't recognize — into the booth to give him an opportunity to lose his chicken wing virginity.

According to Awful Announcing, Palmer took a chicken tender but said he would only try a wing under certain conditions.

"I’ll tell you what, if they hit another grand slam while I am broadcasting, I will make sure I eat a chicken wing," he said. "If they do it tonight, I definitely will."

They didn't on Wednesday, so let's hope for all future Orioles games they have a "break glass in case of emergency" wing on hand in case an Oriole goes yard with the bases loaded.