One Underrated Reason Kyle Whittingham Was a Perfect Hire For Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines hired Kyle Whittingham to be their next football coach , and there’s one reason in particular that makes this a fantastic choice.

To provide a bit of context, the Wolverines were in this spot because they fired Sherrone Moore . Despite being a solid coach in his own right, Moore was evidently a terrible person. Not only did he cheat on his wife with two different women, he threatened to kill himself in front of his mistress.

Real stand-up guy, huh?

Back to Whittingham: this guy knows how to coach. In 22 seasons with the Utah Utes, he compiled a 177-88 record and made Utah one of the most consistent programs in the country. Michigan should be thrilled with their decision for those reasons, to be sure.

But here’s another one that one fan astutely noted.

He has a point. While Instagram isn’t the only way that you can start an illicit relationship with someone, it certainly is a common one. Since he evidently isn’t on it that much (A+ move if we’re being honest), he’s clearly doing all he can to not let that ruin his family life.

Furthermore, given that Moore had a much different attitude towards how he used Instagram, this also should put at least some faith in the Maze n’ Blue faithful that he’s not going to be a player, but rather focus on coaching (football) players instead.

It’s been a tumultuous time in the illustrious history of Big Blue. But it looks like they’ll have a guy they can trust to right the ship.

And who won't be getting into trouble on social media.