The Olympics Delivered Some Old Time Field Hockey As Fists Were Flying After Match

Can someone please tell me what has gotten into field hockey lately?

I never gave it a second thought, but these Olympics have made me think I might actually enjoy it.

They've got hockey gals, rough stuff after whistles, and one guy had his finger cut off just so he could compete.

So, it's only fitting that this year's men's gold medal game ended with a full-on brawl.

Germany and the Netherlands — Deutschland vs. the Dutch — faced off in the gold medal match.

The Netherlands ultimately won on a game-winner from Duco Telgenkamp, which gave them their first gold medal in men's field hockey in more than 20 years, per the Associated Press.

Germany was probably bumming pretty hard at this point, so they didn't appreciate it when Telgenkamp went all Radko Gudas and got right in goalie Jean Danneberg's face.

Germany's Niklas Wellen stepped in to defend his goalie and pushed Telgenkamp and that was followed by the officials stepping in to separate the two teams.

Throw some skates on these dudes! They've got the attitude for ice hockey!

In all seriousness, that was some lousy sportsmanship from Telgenkamp. There's a middle ground between bowing down to your opponent and screaming in their face. Surely, when asked what happened in that moment, he offered a mea culpa.

"Nothing," he said. "We won gold. Very happy. Emotions were high. That’s it."

Alright… maybe not.

By the way, this was a big Olympics for Dutch field hockey. In an Olympic first, they won both the men's and the women's tournaments.

Also, the head coach of the women's team, Paul van Ass (I know; hilarious!), has a son named Seve van Ass who plays for the men's team.

Man, I think I missed out. Four years from now, I might need to check out some field hockey during the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.