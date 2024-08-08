Olympics Bloodbath: Dutch Field Hockey Player Joosje Burg Is An Absolute Warrior

Joosje Burg just stole our hearts and minds at OutKick for the performance she put on Wednesday at the Olympics.

After being blasted in the face by a ball at close range by an Argentinian competitor, Burg laid on the turf in Paris bleeding out profusely to the point, according to reports, where the TV broadcast was cut while she was receiving medical attention.

The 27-year-old suffered an extremely nasty cut over her nose that caused major blood loss, but Joosje wasn't going to go out like this. No way. Not in the field hockey semifinals. At her age, this figures to be her last chance to win a gold medal.

We're talking about a Dutch women's field hockey team that has won gold three of the last four Olympics and has won gold or silver going all the way back to the 2004 Games. If you go back even further, the Dutch have cashed a medal going all the way back to 1996 in Atlanta when the squad won a bronze.

Joosje told the trainers to tape it up and close up her nose like the warrior she is.

Eventually, after a jersey change because it was so bloodied, she was sent back in and was with the squad as they closed out Argentina 3-0 to advance to the finals.

Let's face it, LeBron would be in the hospital for a month if his nose was turned into Old Faithful like what happened to Joosje.

After the match that she re-entered, Burg was sent to the hospital where it was determined her nose is broken. In tragic news, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf says she'll miss the gold medal match.

"This is of course a huge downer for Joosje and all of us," Dutch women's soccer coach Paul van Ass told the media after the match. "We don't want to take the risk that her nose will get hit or bleed again during the match tomorrow.

"Medically she could play, but we also want to protect Joosje. We must perform to our maximum potential tomorrow and not take any risks in an Olympic final. That is why, in the interests of the entire team, I have made the difficult decision that Joosje will not be there tomorrow and will be replaced by Pien Dicke."