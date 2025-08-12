Olympic Star Sha’Carri Richardson Apologizes for Assault, Still Front and Center in Nike Campaign

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson issued a public apology after her arrest at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27, 2025, for a domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend, fellow Olympic track and field athlete Christian Coleman.

The couple, who have been dating for two years, were involved in an altercation captured on TSA security footage and released by TMZ, showing Richardson shoving and jabbing at Coleman.

VIDEO: Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Shoves Boyfriend In Airport

She was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence, booked into the South Correctional Entity jail, and released the following day.

Coleman declined to press charges and requested grace for Richardson, who took accountability in a video on her Instagram Stories, stating, "I refuse to run away, not refuse to run, but I refuse to run away -- and face everything that comes to me head on because everything on the other side is greater but you've got to go through in order to get there."

She also issued a written apology to Coleman on social media: "I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past.

"Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can't apologize enough. My apologies should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder. To Christian I love you and I am so sorry."

Nike faced criticism for featuring Richardson in a Vomero Plus sneaker ad on their website after the arrest became public.

A standout American sprinter, Richardson won gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships and secured a silver in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In 2021, she faced a setback after testing positive for THC at the U.S. Olympic Trials, resulting in a 30-day suspension and disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics 100m race.

