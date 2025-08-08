VIDEO: Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Shoves Boyfriend In Airport

Footage has been made public of a domestic assault incident involving Olympic track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson and her boyfriend Christian Coleman.

On July 27th at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Richardson and Coleman appeared to be having some sort of argument that escalated into a physical altercation. In this situation, Richardson was the aggressor.

She approached her boyfriend, grabbing his bag and getting in his face. Coleman was doing his best to avoid talking to Richardson and tried walking away, but she continued to get close to him and even pushed him twice.

This led to Richardson getting arrested and receiving a charge of fourth-degree assault . While she has not commented about the incident publicly, Coleman did so at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, OR, on August 3.

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round," Coleman said . "I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody.

"But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love," he continued. "I hate the narrative too… its so negative. In the state of Seattle, even talking to the cop to whatever, he was like, ‘There is really nothing I can do.’"

The couple went public with their relationship in February 2025, but it is clear that they have fallen on hard times. Hopefully, reconciliation between the two comes in short order.



