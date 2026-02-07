Skater Asks Professor For Assignment Extension Because She Was Competing At The Olympics

Not too many people can (truthfully) use this excuse...

A lot of Olympians are juggling their careers as top-level athletes with other pursuits, and one of those athletes is Canadian figure skater Maddie Schizas.

According to Daily Mail, the 22-year-old is a student at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and just because she's chasing gold in Italy doesn't mean her assignments stop.

In fact, she apparently missed an assignment and had to send an email asking her professor for an extension, saying that she messed up which day it was due because she was skating at the Games.

"I am a student in your Sociology 2FF3 course and am wondering if I could get a short extension on this week's reflection. I was competing in the Olympic Games yesterday and thought the reflection was due on Sunday, not Friday," Schizas wrote.

Pfft. That old line.

Didn't we all try that one when we forgot to turn in a paper or work on a group project?

Professors are probably sick of how often it comes up. I bet even in non-Olympic years they've got kids saying they couldn't make an online discussion post because they were too busy captaining the Azerbaijanian water polo team or trying to win Estonia its first ever gold in the monobob.

Why not just say your dog ate your homework at that point?

But Schizas has receipts and sent along an article as proof that she really was out on the ice.

Which might be the flex to end all flexes. I'm sure every professor has heard sob stories about why people missed assignments. Either their car broke down, or they overslept, or their grandma died. But here's Schizas with proof that she wasn't just competing as an elite athlete, she was representing her country.

When you put it that way, the professor would be wrong for not giving her the extension!