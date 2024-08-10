Olympic Breakdancer Disqualified For Wearing ‘Free Afghan Women’ Cape

Manizha Talash — or "b-girl Talash" — was disqualified from the Olympic breakdancing competition on Friday after she wore a cape that said "Free Afghan Women" during her pre-qualifier battle.

Competing for the Refugee Team, Talash fled Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country and was granted asylum in Spain.

Political statements and slogans are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics. World DanceSport Federation — the governing body for breaking — issued a statement afterward that said she "was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire during the Pre-Qualifier battle."

For the record, Talash lost in the pre-qualifier battle against Dutch athlete India Sardjoe and would not have advanced even if she hadn’t been disqualified.

Still, it was important to her to bring attention to the suffering of women in her home country. She fled to Spain in 2021.

"I’m here because I want to reach my dream. Not because I’m scared," Talash said.

Under Taliban rule women have been stripped of all human rights — their work, visibility, opportunity for education, voice, healthcare and mobility. Afghan women have been banished from schools and the workforce, and they aren't allowed to leave their homes unless accompanied by a close male relative. Women have been brutally beaten and even killed for violating Taliban decrees.

But the Olympics says stick to sports.

"The focus at the Olympic Games must remain on athletes’ performances, sport and the international unity and harmony that the Olympic Movement seeks to advance," Rule 50 of the Olympic charter states. "Athletes at the Olympic Games are part of a global community with many different views, lifestyles and values."

So the Taliban just has different "values" than we do. That's certainly one way to put it.