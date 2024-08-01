Olympic Boxer Accused Of 'Posing As A Woman' Doesn't Back Down In First Comments After Controversial Win

Algeria's Imane Khelif, the Olympic boxer who was caught last year "pretending to be" a woman after a series of DNA tests, posted to social media this morning for the first time after her controversial opening-round win in the Olympics.

For those who missed it, Khelif – who was accused last year by the International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev of tricking her colleagues and posing as a woman – entered the ring for the first time Thursday in Paris.

"Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women," Kremlev said at the time, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency. "According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competitions."

That was one year ago. Today, Khelif began the pursuit of gold in Paris by stepping into the ring and pummeling Italy's Angela Carini so quickly, that if you blinked, the fight was over.

Carini forfeited the fight after 46 seconds after taking two shots to the head in the opening seconds.

Along the way, she may have suffered a broken nose. She was also seen kneeling, and crying, after what many are calling the most embarrassing, shameful 46-seconds in Olympic history.

Fast-forward a few hours, and Khelif took to Instagram to celebrate the big win!

Imane Khelif posts to Instagram after win and it was a mixed bag … sort of

Whooooooooooof. Talk about fanning the flames. Shockingly (not really), Imane has limited the comments to the post. Still, plenty appeared, with folks on both side of the aisle chiming in.

Let's quickly get a pulse:

You are a man go compete in your own division!

I'm italian and I just want to congrat with you. I feel so ashamed by the movie drama that your opponent play in the centre of the ring, what a sad, prideless behaviour... you're a champ!

Some westerners on this page seriously have an education issue.

Allah would not allow this….

Easy win the female boxer when you are a man.

Imane Khelif is not a woman; she is a superwoman.

Keep up the good work!

I'll be honest here – 90% of the comments are pro-Imane, which I didn't expect. I would imagine a big part of that is because comments are limited, which is just fancy Instagram-talk for allowing certain users to comment, and not allowing others.

Do with that information what you wish – I'm just here to report on the post, which is sitting at over 40,000 likes.

In the western world, where Twitter is King, it's a different story. Led by Riley Gaines – who called this days ago – and Elon Mush – ever heard of him? – folks are outraged at what took place in Paris.

More to come, I'd imagine.



