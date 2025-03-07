Olivia Dunne's Gymnastics Career May Be Over Due To Injury

Olivia Dunne's LSU gymnastics career may unfortunately be done.

The massively popular 22-year-old athlete and social media influencer shared some heartbreaking news on Thursday night, when she announced via her Instagram story that she wouldn't be able to compete during Friday night's LSU Seniors Night due to an ongoing knee injury that she disclosed for the first time.

DUNNE HELPED LSU WIN A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP LAST YEAR

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night," Dunne wrote to her fans while also acknowledging that the writing may be on the wall for her college gymnastics career and any possibility of returning to the gym mats this year. "It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support and, as always, Geaux Tigers!"

Dunne's injury acknowledgment comes after she last performed at the end of January and has since missed the last five meets due to what we now know is a rather serious knee injury.

Unfortunately for Olivia, tonight is the final home PMAC regular season competition as No. 2 LSU will host No. 10 Georgia "Gymdog."

Clearly, missing her last six meets is not the way the fifth-year senior wanted to end her college career. Despite Dunne keeping busy with her dating life with Pittsburgh Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes, as well as this past week being the Grand Marshall for a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, she has spent her entire life in the gym and on the balance beam, so you can just imagine how bummed she must be.

For now, Dunne will be doing everything she can to try and recover before the upcoming SEC and NCAA Championships - both of which Livvy helped the Tigers win last year.

You can be sure that Dunne wants to go out strong with another national title, but she (and fans) will have to see if her knee will even allow her to compete.

