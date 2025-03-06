Ole Miss Students Should Be Ashamed Of Storming The Court Last Night

We really need to stop with college fans storming the court, unless it's truly warranted.

The latest example came Wednesday night after Ole Miss fans rushed the court after defeating Tennessee with a last-minute buzzer beater.

ONLY STORM THE COURT WHEN IT'S A TRUE UPSET

Sure, it was an intense and awesome moment with the unranked Rebels defeating the No. 4 Volunteers, but let's look at the actual facts here people.

Ole Miss is 21-9 on the season and had already defeated another unranked top 5 team in Alabama this season. They expected to make the NCAA Tournament. If that wasn't enough, many bettors, including OutKick's very own Chad Withrow, publicly suggested taking the Rebels moneyline, especially facing an expected tired Vols defense.

If something that isn't shocking actually happens, with some even predicting it will happen - then how are we celebrating as if the Giants just won the pennant?

I'm sorry, but when you take all that into account, Ole Miss fans looked foolish rushing the court. We need to keep those moments for ACTUAL upsets, otherwise they lose their appeal and uniqueness.

I know I sound like the old man yelling "get off my yard!" erg, I mean "court!" but don't blame me, blame for the softness that are Gen Z students these days.

FANBASES RUSH THE COURT FOR ANYTHING THESE DAYS

Storming the court has become so "whatever" that last week we literally had No. 15 Missouri head coach Dennis Gates getting on the home arena's loudspeaker telling fans to not run onto the court once it looked like they were going to upset No. 4 Alabama.

A No. 15 fanbase rushing the court over a No. 4 team? How can you NOT tell me that doesn't look lame?

The only solution is for people like me to do the great Sport Lord's work and call out the BS when I see it, otherwise nothing will ever change.

And let's stay in the stands unless y'all win March Madness, okay?