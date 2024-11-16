Wisconsin Fans Embarrass Themselves After Monster Upset Win: WATCH

Wisconsin basketball fans apparently didn't expect to win Friday night against Arizona.

The ninth-ranked Wildcats rolled into Madison for a showdown at the Kohl Center in one of the biggest non-conference games of the young college basketball season.

Greg Gard and the Badgers punched the Wildcats in the mouth over and over again on the way to a massive 103-88 victory.

It was a great win and a great way to get the season started. However, it's apparently time to remind people about expectations.

Wisconsin fans had no business storming the court after beating Arizona.

Who is ready for an old man to scream at some clouds? Ready or not, it's coming. So, take a seat and buckle up.

What's the one thing I always preach about when it comes to sports? What's the number one rule of being a fan?

Expect to win every single time you take the field or step onto the court.

If you don't expect to win, then why waste your time and effort even playing the game? Winning every single game isn't reasonable, but expecting to compete, battle and fight for victory certainly is.

When you storm the court after a win, you're really signaling to the world that you had zero expectations of winning, and you're in a state of shock.

That was apparently the mental state of Wisconsin fans at the Kohl Center Friday night because they flooded the floor after the 15-point win.

Now, I understand some people don't agree with my hardline stance on storming the court or field. That's fine. You can be wrong. This is America. Everyone has the right to be incorrect.

There are two times when it's acceptable to storm the court or field:

Upsetting the top-ranked team in America.

Winning a conference title as a team that rarely does so.

Did either of those happen Friday night in Madison? No. Not even close. While Arizona is a great team and ranked ninth in America, the Wildcats aren't the top team in the country.

There's a huge difference between being ranked ninth and being ranked first. Beating the top team is a justified court storming. Beating the ninth-ranked team is a great excuse to have a few extra beers at the bar. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Instead, Wisconsin fans decided to storm the court, and that's a signal to me that fans didn't expect to win the game. Not expecting to win is a cancerous mindset that is contagious.

Do we think this would ever have happened when Bo Ryan and his powerhouse teams were destroying the Big Ten? Absolutely not. Expectations have seemingly fallen far since the days of back-to-back Final Four appearances. You'll find me dead before you find me storming the court in a situation similar to what unfolded Friday night.

As a Wisconsin man, I expect to win every single time I wake up in the morning. Whether it's in sports or simply winning at making the best cup of coffee possible, I expect victory at any cost. That's how you're built when you're molded in the cold and unforgiving Wisconsin winters. That's a mentality Wisconsin fans better get back to if they want to see the program, once again, flourish. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.